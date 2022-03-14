Covid news - live: Omicron subvariant spreads as UK cases surge
Coronavirus cases are steadily increasing after lifting of restrictions last month
Covid cases are rising across the UK with the "Stealth Omicron" variant accounting for 57 per cent of cases in England.
Stealth Omicron is a subvariant of the Omicron mutation which experts fear might be more transmissible.
The latest data from the Office for National Statistics Covid-19 Infections Survey showed an increase in cases across the whole of the UK.
Separate figures show there more than 72,000 new cases reporterd on 13 March, down from 84,000 on 10 March.
Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said on Monday morning a rise in infections was to be "expected" following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England in February.
Meanwhile, Mr Javid said that a “handful” of cases of the so-called Deltacron variant had been identified in the UK, but were “not of particular concern”.
He said that the UK remains in a “very good position” but he urged adults eligible for a booster vaccine to come forward and get the jab.
US seeks to expand Trump-era Covid data collection under CDC
The Biden administration wants to expand a federal COVID-19 tracking system created during the pandemic to provide a more detailed view of how respiratory and other infectious diseases are affecting patients and hospital resources, according to a draft of proposed rules reviewed by Reuters.
The plan would build upon a hospital data collection system designed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Trump administration. Management of the program was transferred last month to HHS’s lead public health agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The change comes amid criticism over the CDC’s shifting public health guidance during the pandemic and its ability to collect and analyze COVID data in a timely and transparent way.
Authorization for the current hospital data tracking program is due to expire once the government lifts the national state of pandemic emergency.
The proposed plan would ensure it remains in place long term and add new requirements of the nearly 6,200 participating hospitals, such as providing data on the number of patients with flu-like illnesses and other diseases with pandemic potential in addition to COVID and influenza.
Moscow mayor ends mask requirement, citing improving COVID situation
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday cancelled a long-standing requirement for people to wear protective medical masks in public, citing the improving situation with COVID-19 and the need to support businesses facing sanctions pressure.
Daily coronavirus cases peaked at 203,949 on Feb. 11 as the highly contagious Omicron variant spread rapidly across the country, but have fallen steadily since then. On Monday, 41,055 new infections were recorded.
The drop off in coronavirus-related deaths has been less pronounced. The government coronavirus task force reported 533 deaths in the last 24 hours across the country on Monday, down from a high of 1,254 on Nov. 20, 2021.
In Moscow, a city of around 13 million people, there were 957 new infections and 44 deaths reported on Monday.
“Steady improvement in the epidemiological situation allows us to take a long-awaited decision,” Sobyanin wrote on his personal website. “From Tuesday, March 15, we are cancelling the requirement to use protective masks.”
Jilin scrambles to contain virus surge
A northeastern Chinese province on Monday imposed a rare travel ban on its population as the region’s Omicron outbreak helped drive China’s tally of new local COVID-19 cases so far this year higher than any recorded in 2021.
Mainland China reported 1,337 new domestically transmitted COVID infections with confirmed symptoms on March 13, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That brought the registered total this year to more than 9,000, compared with 8,378 in 2021, according to Reuters calculations.
Over 30% of the 2022 cases were found in the northeastern province of Jilin, which is scrambling to rein in the fast spread of the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of the coronavirus.
Jilin, which spans 187,400 sq km, announced that all its 24.1 million residents were prohibited from travelling out of or into the province, or across different areas within the province.
Hospitals ease visiting restrictions despite Covid uptick
Several NHS hospitals have eased visiting restrictions following national guidance, despite an increase in Covid-19 admissions.
A handful of hospitals across the country eased their visiting restrictions last week after NHS national guidance said patients should be allowed for one hour a day and to have two visitors.
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas reports:
Concerns over decommissioning of Nightingale hospital
The site in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, had been a research centre but was handed over to the NHS to use at the beginning of the pandemic as a temporary hospital.
It then became a vaccination centre but is now expected to be vacated next month, with the NHS continuing its vaccination programme on a local level in the area.
But the move has caused concern for city councillors about the potential impacts residents, and they have questioned why other local mass vaccination sites in the North East will continue.
The building was recently put on the market and is expected to be ready for a new occupier by summer 2022.
“I really hope we haven’t been kept in the dark by any of the national authorities,” said councillor Michael Butler, vice-chair of Sunderland City Council’s Health and Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee.
“I’m sure the other areas have primary care networks working really hard and chemists and pharmacies doing the vaccinations.
“It’s quite worrying certainly as an individual representing the residents of Sunderland that the city will no longer have a mass vaccination centre and hopefully it doesn’t undo all the great work that everyone has done.”
Concerns have been raised over plans to decommission a Nightingale Hospital.
Two women take legal action against health secretary of ‘failure’ to protect care home residents
Cathy Gardner and Fay Harris have taken legal action against Health Secretary Sajid Javid, NHS England and Public Health England.
Two judges began overseeing a hearing - which is due to last six days - at the High Court in London on Monday.
Lawyers representing the three defendants are fighting the claim.
Two women whose fathers died from Covid-19 in care homes have begun a High Court fight after complaining about Government “failure” to protect residents during the pandemic.
Covid vaccine ‘reduces infections in children'
A single dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can reduce infections among children, a new study suggests.
And if a child gets Covid-19 after being vaccinated they are “likely to have a milder disease”, researchers from King’s College London and ZOE Ltd said.
While the Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to ward off serious disease and death, questions have arisen over their ability to reduce the spread of infections.
The latest study examined the effectiveness of a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in children.
China battles multiple outbreaks driven by ‘Stealth Omicron’
China has banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit north-eastern province and mobilised military reservists as the fast-spreading “stealth Omicron” variant fuels the country’s biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.
The National Health Commission reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases in the latest 24-hour period, including 895 in the industrial province of Jilin province.
A government notice said that police permission would be required for people to leave the area or travel from one city to another.
The hard-hit province sent 7,000 reservists to help with the response, from keeping order and registering people at testing centres to using drones to carry out aerial spraying and disinfection, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Hundreds of cases were reported in other provinces and cities along China’s east coast and inland as well.
Beijing, which had six new cases, and Shanghai, with 41, locked down residential and office buildings where infected people had been found.
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis gets Covid
Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a video message on Instagram on Monday.
"I tested positive this morning and therefore will isolate at home and work from there," Mitsotakis said.
Mitsotakis met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday.
France lifts rules on unvaccinated and mask wearing
France has lifted most Covid-19 restrictions, abolishing the need to wear face masks in most settings and allowing people who are not vaccinated back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.
The move had been announced earlier this month by the French government based on assessments of the improving situation in hospitals and following weeks of a steady decline in infections.
It comes less than a month before the first round of the presidential election scheduled on April 10.
But in recent days, the number of new infections has started increasing again, raising concerns from some scientists it may be too soon to lift restrictions.
The number of new infections has reached more than 60,000 based on a seven-day average, up from about 50,000 a week before.
Starting from Monday, people are no longer required to show proof of vaccination to enter places such as restaurants and bars, cinemas, theatres, fairs and to use interregional transport.
The so-called vaccine pass had taken effect at the end of January.
In hospitals and nursing homes, unvaccinated people must provide a recent negative test or proof of recent recovery to enter.
Wearing masks is no longer required in schools, businesses and offices.
