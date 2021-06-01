The UK has reported no new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test for the first time since July 2020, according to government figures, as the country’s mass vaccination campaign continues to keep fatalities low.

The latest data comes amid growing concern about plans to go ahead with the final stage of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown restrictions on 21 June as daily cases have risen sharply in recent days.

Official figures showed that there had been a further 3,165 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in the UK, as of 9am on Tuesday.

More follows...