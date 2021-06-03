Delta variant may lead to higher rates of hospitalisation, PHE warns

The Indian delta Covid variant may lead to an increased risk of hospitalisation compared to the UK alpha variant, Public Health England has said.

“Early evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of hospitalisation for Delta (VOC-21APR-02) compared to Alpha (VOC-20DEC-02) although more data is needed for us to have more confidence in that finding,” the body said in its weekly variant case report on Thursday.

Delta is also now believed to be the dominant variant in the UK, having overtaken the alpha variant, PHE experts believe.