Covid symptoms may be changing thanks to Delta variant

The symptoms of Covid-19 appear to be changing, with a headache, sore throat and a runny nose now the most commonly reported symptoms linked to coronavirus in the UK, say researchers.

Data taken from the Zoe Covid Symptom study suggests that many of the app users are reporting these more mild symptoms, rather than the classic symptoms of Covid which include a cough, fever and a loss of smell or taste.

This is thought to be linked to the Delta variant, which now accounts for 90 per cent of Covid cases in the UK and was first identified in India.

Prof Tim Spector, who runs the study, said that although for younger people the Delta variant can feel “like a bad cold” this does not mean that they are any less contagious, the BBC reported.

He said: “Since the start of May, we have been looking at the top symptoms in the app users – and they are not the same as they were.”

He added that a fever remained quite a common symptom of Covid-19reported on the app, but that a loss of sense of smell was becoming less common.

“This variant seems to be working slightly differently,” he explained.

“People might think they’ve just got some sort of seasonal cold and they still go out to parties and they might spread it around to six other people.

“We think this is fuelling a lot of the problem.

“The message here is that if you are young, you are going to get milder symptoms anyway.

“It might just feel like a bad cold or some funny ‘off’ feeling – but do stay at home and do get a test.”

Meanwhile, the Imperial College London React study found a wide range of other symptoms that were linked to coronavirus.

These included, chills, loss of appetite, a headache and muscle aches.

According to the NHS, the symptoms of Covid to look out for are: “a new continuous cough, a high temperature, loss of or change in smell or taste.”

They add: “Most people with symptoms have at least 1 of these,” and go on to mention that one in three people with Covid-19 show no symptoms.

Anyone who thinks that they could have Covid-19 is asked to get tested.