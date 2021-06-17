People lineup to register to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine during an inoculation drive in Hyderabad, India, on 16 June, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

The newly detected “Delta plus” variant of Covid-19 is not yet a variant of concern, but it may affect the efficacy of the vaccines which are currently being administered in India, officials have said.

Delta plus — also referred to as the Nepal variant or AY.1 — is a further mutation that has been detected in the Delta variant of Covid-19 that was first identified in India. This new lineage (B.1.617.2.1) contains a mutation called K417N which allows the virus to better resist antibody therapy treatments.

Dr VK Paul, a government adviser, said Delta plus was a variant of interest, but has not as yet been classified a variant of concern.

Dr Randeep Guleria, head of the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences based in Delhi, told CNN-News18 that while the new variant may affect the efficacy of vaccines to some extent, they will still offer protection against it.

Experts in India called for better genome sequencing after the Delta plus variant was detected.

Meanwhile, France has said it will end its night-time curfew from 20 June, and that face masks would soon no longer be required outdoors as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to fall.