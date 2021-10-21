Covid infections are on the rise and causing concern among scientists and clinicians alike who want to see restrictions being reintroduced to curb the spread of the virus.

As the numbers verge on 50,000 new daily infections suggestions of a fourth lockdown being implemented have been circulating.

However, the government so far are firmly sticking to their ‘Plan A’ approach which heavily relies on the effectiveness of the vaccine booster programme.

But Labour has warned the government’s crucial Covid booster jab programme won’t be completed until March 2022 on current trends as cases of the virus climb.

The situation is leaving many questions open as to how we should be currently going about our day to day lives.

Should we be wearing masks in all public settings? Should we be working from home again? Should we be reducing contact with friends and family?

All these questions are difficult to answer and so to help put some clarity on the situation for us we have an expert in the field of disease management on hand.

Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, who is a former Public Health England consultant on communicable disease control.

