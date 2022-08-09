Scientists fear rise in hospitalisations from non-Covid infections this winter

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Scientists fear this winter is likely to be one of the worst on record for respiratory infections and hospital admissions in the UK following the complete relaxation of Covid rules

New research from the University of Bristol suggests that non-Covid infections during the peak of the pandemic accounted for 55 per cent of respiratory-related hospitalisations — at a time when widespread Covid restrictions were in place.

Now, with all of the UK’s Covid measures removed, scientists believe this winter will see non-Covid respiratory infections circulate at higher levels and account for a greater proportion of hospital admissions than in previous years.

“Depending on what public health interventions we put in place this year, if we don’t limit things, then actually it’s going to be even worse than last year,” said Dr Catherine Hyams, the principal investigator behind the Bristol University study, adding that this winter could be one of the worst on record.

“Our results really highlight not only the huge burden of respiratory infection on the NHS and other healthcare systems, but also how bad things may get this winter.”

Using data from 135,014 hospitalisations from two large hospitals in Bristol between August 2020 and November 2021, researchers found 12,557 were for patients with acute Lower Respiratory Tract Disease (aLRTD).

Of these, 12,248 (98 per cent) patients, mainly older adults, consented to participate in the study.

Patients were admitted with signs or symptoms of respiratory infections, including cough, fever, pleurisy, or a clinical or radiological aLRTD diagnosis.

They were repeatedly tested for Covid-19 while in hospital, but weren’t screened for other respiratory illnesses, such as RSV or influenza, due to a testing shortage at the time, Dr Hyams said.

After conducting analysis of the 12,248 hospitalisations, the researchers found that 55 per cent (6,909) were due to a non-Covid infection.

Dr Hyams, a clinical research fellow at Bristol University, said the team had yet to establish which pathogens were responsible for these admissions, but added that “we are now working on analysing samples to look at what different infections were coming through”.

Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, accounted for 26 per cent (3,178) of respiratory infections recorded by the study. The remaining 17 per cent (2,161) were due to infection with no infective cause.

Dr Hyams said it was “safe” to extrapolate the results of the study to the rest of the UK. “Each each town and city will have its own peculiarities and little quirks to them,” she added. “But what we know is that the population of Bristol and is representative of the UK population as a whole.”

Professor Adam Finn, one of the study’s lead authors, said: “What is really surprising from our results is just how much other non-Covid respiratory infections there was during this time.

“Other infections clearly didn’t just disappear and despite significant public health measures… our findings show there was still a high incidence of non-Covid-19 disease causing hospitalisations alongside Covid-19 patients.”

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 8 August 2022 James Willstrop and Declan James of Team England compete with Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby of Team England during the squash men’s doubles gold medal match on the last day of the Commonwealth Games Getty UK news in pictures 7 August 2022 Ojie Edoburun of England takes the gold medal in the 4x100 Men’s Relay on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham EPA UK news in pictures 6 August 2022 People walk on parched ground in Greenwich Park in London EPA UK news in pictures 5 August 2022 England's Anthony Harding and England's Jack Laugher competes to win and take the gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving final on day eight of the Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, central England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 4 August 2022 The Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland during the working rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, entitled Voices, at Redford Barracks, Edingburgh PA UK news in pictures 3 August 2022 England’s Emily Campbell celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 87+kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games Getty UK news in pictures 2 August 2022 Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill in Edinburgh Getty UK news in pictures 1 August 2022 England's players celebrate during a victory party in Trafalgar Square in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 31 July 2022 England's striker Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her team second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 July 2022 People during Belfast Pride parade which returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic PA UK news in pictures 29 July 2022 Maxwell Tall, 2, cries as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to the media during a visit to Mums for Lungs community group in South Woodford, London, to coincide with the final day of the ULEZ expansion consultation and the publishing of new air quality data PA UK news in pictures 28 July 2022 Liz Truss during a visit to a broadband interchange company in Leeds, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister PA UK news in pictures 27 July 2022 A person waits for a train at Kings Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions PA UK news in pictures 26 July 2022 Lavender is harvested at Lordington Lavender farm near Chichester, West Sussex PA UK news in pictures 25 July 2022 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (left) view a robot during a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Liverpool Science Park, as part of a two day visit to the city PA UK news in pictures 24 July 2022 Emma Parfett and Shaun Smith paddle in the sea during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 23 July 2022 Members of environmental groups including Just Stop Oil, the Peace and Justice Project and Insulate Britain take part in a mass protest, in Parliament Square in London AP UK news in pictures 22 July 2022 Traffic queuing to check in at the port of Dover on the A2 as holiday makers struggle to get away SWNS UK news in pictures 21 July 2022 Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss meeting staff and children during a visit to the charity Little Miracles in Peterborough PA UK news in pictures 20 July 2022 The chard remains of homes in the village of Wennington after the heat triggered a series of blazes across the UK Tom Maddick/SWNS UK news in pictures 19 July 2022 Britain’s Jake Wightmancelebrates after winning the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon EPA UK news in pictures 18 July 2022 A police officer givers water to a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. The government issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat AP UK news in pictures 17 July 2022 Cameron Smith kisses The Claret Jug on the 18th green after he won The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course R&A via Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2022 Ministry of Fun skaters during the annual International Busking Day event at Wembley Park, London PA UK news in pictures 15 July 2022 Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate with the fans after England beat Northern Ireland in their last Euro 2022 group match in Southampton Getty UK news in pictures 14 July 2022 Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey in London, he is charged with sexual offences against three men. The 62-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent PA UK news in pictures 13 July 2022 Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull as the baton visits the Yorkshire region during its 25-day tour of England in the final countdown to the games PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2022 A general view of cracked earth with the houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, seen behind as hot weather continues Reuters UK news in pictures 11 July 2022 A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London PA UK news in pictures 10 July 2022 Winner Novak Djokovic and runner up Nick Kyrgios following the Men’s Singles Final at The 2022 Wimbledon Championships Getty UK news in pictures 9 July 2022 People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 8 July 2022 Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match against Gustavo Fernandez in their Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles semi-final match at Wimbledon PA UK news in pictures 7 July 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street Getty UK news in pictures 6 July 2022 England players celebrate after winning their opening match of the Women’s Euro against Austria Reuters UK news in pictures 5 July 2022 British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, British Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, British Attorney General Suella Braverman and British Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London Getty UK news in pictures 4 July 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning against US Brandon Nakashima at the end of their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 July 2022 Fields of borage in flower turn the landscape purple near Feering in Essex PA UK news in pictures 2 July 2022 Pride parade in London Getty UK news in pictures 1 July 2022 Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Home Office in London to mark his birthday. PA UK news in pictures 30 June 2022 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and The Princess Royal after attending the Order of the Thistle Service for the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 29 June 2022 Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour party, speaks during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 28 June 2022 Rafael Nadal attempts to reach the ball during his first round Wimbledon match against Francisco Cerundolo Reuters UK news in pictures 27 June 2022 The cleaning up begins after the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm EPA UK news in pictures 25 June 2022 Paul McCartney, from left, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP UK news in pictures 24 June 2022 The crowd watching Wet Leg performing on the Park Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA UK news in pictures 23 June 2022 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site James Dadzitis/SWNS UK news in pictures 22 June 2022 Festivalgoers on the first day of Glastonbury Festival EPA UK news in pictures 21 June 2022 A general view of an empty platform at Paddington Station in London, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions PA UK news in pictures 20 June 2022 Handout photo issued by the Big Issue of the Duke of Cambridge selling the Big Issue in London PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2022 Visitors explore the Arboria II luminaria, created by Architects of Air, during the Meliora Festival at the Beacon Arts Centre in Inverclyde. Arboria II is inspired by the geometry of nature and also Islamic architecture and features winding passages of small domes with light and colours created purely by daylight shining through the coloured plastic structure PA

Describing the results as “very surprising,” Dr Hyams said: “When you’re always focused on one thing, sometimes just don’t see what else is actually happening.

“We were so focused on Covid and the problems arising from it, that actually there was a huge amount of non-Covid respiratory admissions. We kind of didn’t notice it, and these infections didn’t go away completely.”

Dr Hyams said the number of people hospitalised with non-Covid respiratory infections had risen from the winter of 2020/21 to 2021/22 — “and that’s even with all the public health resources and everything that we did nationally to try and limit respiratory infection”.

She added: “There was a massive effort, a huge sacrifice for people to try and limit respiratory infection. And despite that, we actually saw more cases than ever before.

“You’ve got all these infections that are still in circulation, they’re still there, and they’re still circulating with Covid. And they’re not going to go away. They’re going to further rise this winter.

“It is therefore essential that appropriate healthcare planning and resource allocation is undertaken to care for patients with respiratory conditions, in addition to implementation of public health measures to reduce respiratory disease burden and improve patient outcomes.”

Nicholas Hopkinson, a professor of respiratory medicine at Imperial College London, said that in the absence of the “protective measures” enforced during the pandemic, “both Covid infection and other acute respiratory diseases are going to increase again over the winter”.

He added: “The healthcare system was already under-resourced and failing to meet targets before the pandemic started. The situation is much worse now and we have to face the coming triple threat of flu, Covid and the cost of living crisis driving millions more into food and fuel poverty.”