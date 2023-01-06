Jump to content

Christmas Covid infections spiked to highest level since summer

Nearly three million people in UK belived to have had Covid-19 in week to 28 December

Andy Gregory
Friday 06 January 2023 12:52
Coronavirus infections surged over Christmas to their highest level since the summer, intensifying pressure on an already crisis-stricken NHS as it also battles large seasonal outbreaks of flu and scarlet fever.

Cases are estimated to have more than doubled in less than a month – with nearly three million people believed to have had the virus in the week ending 28 December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This equates to one in 20 people being infected with Covid-19 in England that week – the highest infection rate since the July peak driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Case rates were even higher Northern Ireland, where one in 16 people were infected, the largest outbreak in the region since March.

Coronavirus infections rose across all four UK nations over Christmas, according to the ONS, also sitting at one in 25 in Scotland, and one in 18 in Wales – the highest rates since July.

The proportion of people being admitted to hospital with the virus also increased to its highest level since October in the week to Christmas Day – but decreased slightly in the following seven days.

An estimated 2.1 million people in private households in the UK – equating to 3.3 per cent of the population – were experiencing self-reported long Covid as of 5 December, the ONS said.

More follows...

