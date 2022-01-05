✕ Close Decision on scrapping PCR tests could come in ‘day or two’, health minister says

The government is expected to announce changes to Covid testing rules in England as early as this week, with those who test positive on lateral flows no longer having to complete a follow-up PCR if they do not have symptoms.

It comes amid worsening staff shortages across the NHS, as ministers grapple with the safest way to get health staff back into work as quickly as possible after they have become infected with the virus or because they are isolating

Asked earlier when the announcement would be made, health minister Gillian Keegan gave a rough time frame of a few days. Meanwhile, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said he would support the move – but only if it is “led by science”.

As NHS hospitals across the country trigger critical incidents, seventeen sites in Greater Manchester were forced to pause non-urgent surgeries amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the region and 15 per cent of their workers being off sick. Fiona Noden, lead for elective care in the region, said the “difficult decision” would help “keep people safe”.