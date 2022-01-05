Covid news – live: Testing rules to be relaxed amid staff shortages as NHS forced to delay surgeries
NHS bosses insist change must be backed up by scientific evidence: follow updates below
The government is expected to announce changes to Covid testing rules in England as early as this week, with those who test positive on lateral flows no longer having to complete a follow-up PCR if they do not have symptoms.
It comes amid worsening staff shortages across the NHS, as ministers grapple with the safest way to get health staff back into work as quickly as possible after they have become infected with the virus or because they are isolating
Asked earlier when the announcement would be made, health minister Gillian Keegan gave a rough time frame of a few days. Meanwhile, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said he would support the move – but only if it is “led by science”.
As NHS hospitals across the country trigger critical incidents, seventeen sites in Greater Manchester were forced to pause non-urgent surgeries amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the region and 15 per cent of their workers being off sick. Fiona Noden, lead for elective care in the region, said the “difficult decision” would help “keep people safe”.
Watch: Djokovic sent home without vaccine exemption evidence
NHS trust admits asking relatives to take patients into hospital
An update now on the report that an NHS trust asked the family and friends of potential heart attack or stroke patients to drive them to hospital themselves.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said it was forced to ask patients with “potentially non-life threatening” calls to be taken to hospital by a relative if an ambulance was delayed over the bank holiday weekend due to staff shortages.
Medical director Dr Mathew Beattie said staff absences due to the Omicron variant led the service to implement its highest level of clinical escalation plan.
“Under normal circumstances, we would move up and down our clinical escalation levels reactively as each point is triggered or demand reduces,” Dr Beattie said. “The measures we took over the bank holiday weekend were implemented because we have seen activity fluctuating dramatically with surges in demand.”
He added it was an “incredibly difficult decision to take” but said when patients are waiting an “average of an hour for an ambulance that should be responding within 18 minutes, there is a risk for them coming to harm if they cannot get to hospital quickly”.
Starmer to miss PMQs due to Covid diagnosis
Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid for the second time in less than three months, meaning he will go into self-isolation for the sixth time since the pandemic began.
As a result, deputy leader Angela Rayner will step in and go up against Boris Johnson at PMQs on Tuesday, a party party spokesman said.
The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in late October, before returning to work in early November.
Adam Forrest reports:
Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid
Labour leader goes into self-isolation for the sixth time
BREAKING: Starmer tests positive for Covid – again
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in less than three months.
His deputy, Angela Rayner, will deputise for him at Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, a Labour Party spokesman said.
Surgeries delayed at 17 hospitals in Manchester due to Covid
Seventeen hospitals in Greater Manchester have been forced to pause non-urgent surgeries amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the region and subsequent staff shortages.
Hospitals - including Manchester Royal Infirmary, Salford Royal and North Manchester General - have been affected, reports Thomas Kingsley.
The Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership called the move a “temporary measure” that would not affect cancer and urgent care treatment including cardiac surgery, vascular surgery and transplantation.
Surgeries delayed at 17 Manchester hospitals as 999 callers told make own way to A&E
Heart attack victims are among those who could be asked to make their own way amid growing ambulance delays
Covid testing rules ‘to be relaxed to solve staff shortages’
Here’s Holly Bancroft with more on the new testing rules set to be announced later today.
Covid testing rules are expected to be relaxed to help ease the staffing shortages caused by rising Omicron infections, it has been reported.
The changes would allow those who test positive on lateral flow tests to no longer need a follow-up PCR to begin the self-isolation period if they do not have symptoms. The new testing rules could be announced as soon as Wednesday.
Asked when the announcement would be made health minister Gillian Keegan would not be drawn, but did say: “The teams are looking constantly at what makes sense and what works, etc, but I don’t have any official news or updates for you this morning.”
Covid testing rules ‘to be relaxed to solve staff shortages’
Health minister hints that ‘you may be able to expect some news’ on testing rule changes
NHS boss supports ending PCR follow-ups – ‘if science permits it'
More on testing changes now. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said he would support relaxing rules around PCR follow-up tests – but only if it is backed up by the science.
“On the one hand we do need to try to get staff back to work as soon as possible. “Hospitals who have declared critical incidents, for example, are essentially reaching out to staff who are on leave, on rest days or even recently retired and asking them to come back to wards, so the situation is desperate - any way of getting staff back into hospital is a good thing.
“But on the other hand, if staff come back into hospital and are infectious, that’s completely counterproductive because that is going to mean more sickness in the hospital and for staff, so this can’t be led by politics or blind hope - it has to be led by the science.”
Ultimately, though, he said: “If the science says it is possible for people to go back to work earlier, then of course NHS leaders will want that to be possible.”
Govt probes reports of NHS asking family to drive patients to hospital
As part of her media round this morning, health minister Gillian Keegan was asked by various outlets about reports suggesting friends and family are being asked to transport potential heart attack or stroke sufferers to hospital due to being overstretched.
The advice is said to have been given out at North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, according to an article by the Health Service Journal.
Ms Keegan told Sky News she had asked NHS England to look into the report, saying it is “not what we have put in place at all”.
“We have more ambulance crews in operation than we have ever had, we also gave £55m extra just for this period to cover staff and make sure we had increases in staff and staffing levels,” she said, adding critical incidents being declared at some trusts were “part of the local contingency planning” which “happens every winter”.
Speaking about the report to LBC Radio, Ms Keegan insisted the whole NHS was “under pressure”. However, she added: “Now, I know there’s a lot of pressures in the system but we expect, for all of that, you can rely on getting to hospital if you are an emergency like a heart attack.”
The outcome of her enquires into is yet to be shared.
Watch: Minister says decision on scrapping PCR tests could come in ‘day or two’
Government ‘risks losing sequencing data by scrapping PCRs’
More on the potential changes to England’s current testing regime now. Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said the government risked losing key sequencing data by scrapping PCR tests for people who test positive on lateral flow tests but have no symptoms.
“Of course, with a PCR test what happens is a number of those can get sent away for sequencing and then you get more information regarding the virus itself,” Dr Tildesley told BBC Breakfast.
“So, that sort of information may potentially be lost, but only a subset of those PCR tests are sent away for sequencing anyway, so, hopefully, we won’t be losing the levels of information that we already have in this country that enables us to identify variants and so forth.”
He added it was “very, very important” if any changes were brought in regarding dropping some PCRs that people still recorded their results from lateral flows.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies