Covid: Lateral flow tests run out on government website after surge in demand

Chiara Giordano
Monday 13 December 2021 10:48
Comments
How to take a lateral flow test

Free coronavirus lateral flow tests appear to have run out on the government’s website following a surge in demand.

Anyone attempting to order a pack of Covid tests on Monday morning has been faced with an automated message telling them: “There are no home tests.”

The message adds: “Sorry there are no more home tests kits available right now. Try again later. Or you can go back and try book a test site appointment instead.”

It came as the NHS website also ran into technical problems amid a rush of 100,000 people booking their booster jabs.

People struggled to book their third vaccine dose on Sunday night and Monday morning, with many reporting the website kept “looping back” before they could get a vaccine slot.

Recommended

Many rushed to grab an appointment on Sunday night following prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that all adults in the UK would be offered a booster before the end of the month.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in