Free coronavirus lateral flow tests appear to have run out on the government’s website following a surge in demand.

Anyone attempting to order a pack of Covid tests on Monday morning has been faced with an automated message telling them: “There are no home tests.”

The message adds: “Sorry there are no more home tests kits available right now. Try again later. Or you can go back and try book a test site appointment instead.”

It came as the NHS website also ran into technical problems amid a rush of 100,000 people booking their booster jabs.

People struggled to book their third vaccine dose on Sunday night and Monday morning, with many reporting the website kept “looping back” before they could get a vaccine slot.

Many rushed to grab an appointment on Sunday night following prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that all adults in the UK would be offered a booster before the end of the month.

More follows