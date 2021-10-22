Covid news – live: Booster jab interval could be cut to five months by ministers as daily cases top 50,000
Ministers are reportedly mulling whether to cut the interval between booster jabs and a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine from six months to five, as the race between inoculations and infections intensifies.
With former health secretary Jeremy Hunt among those to have called for “more flexibility” in the winter rollout, Boris Johnson said the time period between jabs was an “extremely important point” and stressed the need to “keep going as fast as possible”.
It came as the UK reported more than 50,000 cases in a single day, which – save for two days in July – has not happened since January, when the emergence of the Alpha variant led to an average of more than 1,000 deaths per day across that month.
Despite the country recording an average of 130 deaths each day this week, at the most recent count, care minister Gillian Keegan insisted the fatality rate remains “very low”.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more on care minister Gillian Keegan’s comments this morning that coronavirus deaths remain “very low” – despite 912 being reported in the past week.
Ms Keegan was also quizzed about the lack of Tory MPs wearing face masks in the Commons, after Sajid Javid suggested that politicians should “set an example”.
“Throughout the summer not many of us have had masks on,” she said. “You’ll find more and more as we go into winter, people will be wearing masks. But we shouldn’t be making it this sign of virtue or not, people have to make sensible choices.”
The number of Covid cases reported in a single day surpassed 50,000 yesterday for the first time since July.
Save for a single day in July, the 52,009 infections represent the largest daily increase since the devastating wave in January – when the 7-day average peaked just below 60,000.
Thanks to widespread vaccination, deaths remain lower, but 912 fatalities have still been reported in the last seven days.
The latest surge came after the chief executive of the NHS Confederation urged the government to implement measures even stronger than its current backup plan to tackle the virus.
“We are right on the edge – and it is the middle of October,” Matthew Taylor said. “It would require an incredible amount of luck for us not to find ourselves in the midst of a profound crisis over the next three months.
“The government ought to not just announce that we’re moving to Plan B, but it should be Plan B plus.
“We should do what’s in Plan B in terms of masks ... working from home, but also we should try to achieve the kind of national mobilisation that we achieved in the first and second waves, where the public went out of their way to support and help the health service.”
Parents can book coronavirus jabs for children online from this evening
As of this evening, parents in England will be able to book Covid-19 jabs online for children aged between 12 and 15, with appointments available as early as the weekend.
With take-up of the vaccine as low as 5 per cent in some local authorities among this age group – thought to be currently the most likely to catch the virus – teenagers will be able to check the national booking system to see if their local site has appointments, which will begin from Saturday.
Millions of letters are set to be sent to parents over the coming weeks, inviting them to book the vaccine online or by calling 119.
If a child has already been invited to be jabbed through their school, parents do not need to book unless they wish to get their child vaccinated outside of school.
Any decision to cut booster jab interval will depend on the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), a minister has said.
“The JCVI look at all the data. They've advised us six months,” care minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News.
“Of course they continually look at the data but they are the only people who can really answer this question. If they advise us, our job then would be to get ready to do whatever they say. But at the moment it is six months.”
She added: “It is not unknown, the JCVI have changed over periods of time and have reacted.”
A major hospital has declared a “critical incident” after a surge in demand saw more than 100 patients awaiting treatment in A&E and 25 ambulances queueing outside.
The Royal Cornwall Hospital Treliske, in Truro said “unprecedented” pressure this week is worse “than at any point during the pandemic., and urged “families, friends and neighbours” to collect any patients who are able to “to leave hospital sooner.”
Managers at Cornwall’s main hospital raised the operating level from OPEL4 — known as a ‘black alert’ — to an ‘internal critical incident’ to allow for greater cooperation to ease the crisis.
Alastair Jamieson has more details here:
Here's more detail on our headline story this morning – that the interval between booster jabs and a second vaccine dose could be cut from six months to five.
Government officials and ministers have said the time interval between doses is a matter for the experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), my colleague Emily Atkinson reports.
But The Guardian said Downing Street sources confirmed the option was being examined, while The Daily Telegraph said the JCVI was showing an interest in the idea of giving booster doses a month early.
During a visit to Northern Ireland yesterday, Boris Johnson said the time period between jabs was an “extremely important point” and stressed the need to “keep going as fast as possible” to deliver booster vaccines.
The government’s care minister Gillian Keegan has insisted coronavirus death rates remain “very low” – despite the UK recording an average of 130 daily deaths at the most recent count this week.
Asked why ministers are not putting its “plan B” in place, Ms Keegan told Sky News that the most important part of the government’s response was the booster campaign, adding: “Of course we have Plan B there. It is there for a reason. But right now … we know the vaccine is the best thing, so we’re really focusing on making sure that is rolled out.
She added: “When we reopened on 19 July, we did that because we’d shown we’d broken the link between the cases and the deaths – and that’s still the case. The cases are high, and obviously we’re not complacent about that, but the death rates still are very low.”
