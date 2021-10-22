✕ Close UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions

Ministers are reportedly mulling whether to cut the interval between booster jabs and a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine from six months to five, as the race between inoculations and infections intensifies.

With former health secretary Jeremy Hunt among those to have called for “more flexibility” in the winter rollout, Boris Johnson said the time period between jabs was an “extremely important point” and stressed the need to “keep going as fast as possible”.

It came as the UK reported more than 50,000 cases in a single day, which – save for two days in July – has not happened since January, when the emergence of the Alpha variant led to an average of more than 1,000 deaths per day across that month.

Despite the country recording an average of 130 deaths each day this week, at the most recent count, care minister Gillian Keegan insisted the fatality rate remains “very low”.