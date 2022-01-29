Covid news - live: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 spreads faster, experts say as latest UK hotspots revealed
A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is able to spread faster than the original, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.
The UKHSA said BA.2 – a strain first detected in December – had a comparatively higher growth rate in all observed areas of England, meaning cases were increasing faster than they were for BA.1, known commonly as the Omicron variant.
Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UKHSA, said: “We now know that BA.2 has an increased growth rate, which can be seen in all regions in England.
“We have also learnt that BA.2 has a slightly higher secondary attack rate than BA.1 in households.”
Lung damage discovered in long Covid patients suffering breathlessness
Some people who suffer from long Covid my have developed lung abnormalities, a UK study has discovered.
Researchers used xenon gas to detect potential lung damage in the patients who have not been admitted to hospital, but were experiencing periods of breathlessness after having had the virus.
Fergus Gleeson, the study’s lead investigator and professor of radiology at the University of Oxford, said: “What we’ve found now is that, even though their CT scans are normal, the xenon MRI scans have detected similar abnormalities in patients with long Covid.
“These patients have never been in hospital and did not have an acute severe illness when they had their Covid-19 infection.
“Some of them have been experiencing their symptoms for a year after contracting Covid-19.
He added: “There are now important questions to answer. Such as, how many patients with long Covid will have abnormal scans, the significance of the abnormality we’ve detected, the cause of the abnormality, and its longer-term consequences.
“Once we understand the mechanisms driving these symptoms, we will be better placed to develop more effective treatments.”
Covid-19 case rates for each UK local authority revealed
The PA news agency has provided an update of Covid-19 case rates for each UK local authority for the seven days up to 24 January.
It found of the 377 local areas, 226 (60 per cent) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 150 (40 per cent) a fall, while one remains unchanged.
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 3,667 (2,018.5 per 100,000 people) new cases in that week.
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland ranks second, up from 1,422.0 to 1,984.5, with 4,311 new cases.
Lisburn & Castlereagh, also in Northern Ireland, has the third highest rate, up from 1,196.3 to 1,841.6, with 2,697 new cases.
Peterborough in Cambridgeshire has the highest rate in England (1,757.9, up from 1,606.4), Newport for Wales (889.8, up from 683.3), and Aberdeen City for Scotland (581.5, down from 601.6).
