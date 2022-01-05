✕ Close ‘Around a million people’ currently in self-isolation with Covid, minister says

Boris Johnson faces criticism from both sides of the political spectrum on Wednesday, as he prepares to persuade his Cabinet to stick by the current plan B measures in England despite admitting parts of the NHS will feel overwhelmed without harsher restrictions.

He will also face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions and possible challenges from Tory MPs critical of restrictions amid concerns of staffing shortages.

Health minister Gillian Keegan said this morning that the number of Britons currently self-isolating due to Covid-related illness was “around a million”. Pressed on whether the figure is one she should know for sure, rather than “working on assumptions”, Ms Keegan told Sky News the government can only use the testing data available to work out how many people are in quarantine.

As more NHS hospitals declare critical incidents over their reduced workforce, calls have intensified for Covid-19 testing rules to be relaxed. The Telegraph reports that a change to allow millions of people who test positive in lateral flow tests, but will no longer need a confirmatory PCR, could come as early as today.