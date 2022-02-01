Covid news - live: Javid announces U-turn on mandatory NHS jabs, but ‘makes no apology’ for original plans
Labour backs the U-turn – after it had agreed to making jabs mandatory for NHS workers
Health secretary Sajid Javid has announced the government’s U-turn on mandatory vaccines for NHS health and social care workers.
He had been facing pressure to scrap the requirement for health workers in England to be double-vaccinated by 1 April amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.
In the Commons, he told MPs that Britain has passed the peak of the winter spike in Covid cases and that the Omicron variant is “intrinsically less severe” than previous strains.
He added: “When taken together with the first factor that we now have greater population protection, the evidence shows that the risk of presentation to emergency care or hospital admission with Omicron is approximately half of that for Delta.
“Given these dramatic changes, it is not only right but responsible to revisit the balance of risks and opportunities that guided our original decision last year.
“While vaccination remains our very best line of defence against Covid-19, I believe that it is no longer proportionate to require vaccination as a condition of deployment through statute.”
Around 77,000 healthcare workers have yet to receive a single Covid vaccine dose, according to the NHS.
However, sources and experts claim this figure includes vaccinated staff whose status has been incorrectly recorded in the national database.
Beijing Olympics: 24 new Covid cases among games-related staff
A total of 24 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed among games-related personnel on 31 January, officials from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday.
Of the total new cases, 18 were traced to new airport arrivals, according to Beijing 2022 official website.
Officials said that six others were found in an already “closed loop” bubble that segregates all event personnel from the public.
Of these, five were classified as either an athlete or a team official.
Pfizer Covid jabs for kids under 5 may be available in US by end-Feb
Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech SE could be made available to children under the age of five as soon as this month’s end.
The two vaccine makers are expected to send an emergency use authorisation request on Tuesday to the US Food and Drug Administration to inoculate children between six months to five years, according to a report by The Washington Post.
The FDA has asked Pfizer and BioNTech to submit the application for the review of the two-shot data by regulators.
One of the people familiar with the development said: “The idea is, let’s go ahead and start the review of two doses.”
“If the data holds up in the submission, you could start kids on their primary baseline months earlier than if you don’t do anything until the third-dose data comes in,” the person said.
In January, Pfizer had said it was expecting the results from a clinical trial for children under the age of five by April. It had come shortly after the vaccine-maker made changes to its study to give a third dose for those under the age of five after a gap of at least eight weeks of receiving their second dose.
Watch: Anti-vaxxer attending Trump's Texas rally mocked on MSNBC
Trudeau accuses Canada truckers of ‘hate, abuse and racism’ as he tests positive for Covid after evacuation
Canadian Prime Minister blasted a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates as showing “disrespect to science” and championing “hate, abuse and racism” hours after announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Mr Trudeau delivered fiery remarks at a virtual press conference on Monday afternoon after he was evacuated to a safe location over the weekend as thousands of truckers descended on Ottawa to block roadways.
Police have said most demonstrators have been peaceful but local residents complain they are fed up with the non-stop blaring of truck horns and demonstrators using the streets as an open-air toilet. Some also forced a homeless shelter to give them food - the shelter said on Twitter - while others flew Nazi flags.
Andrew Naughtie reports:
Trudeau accuses truckers of ‘hate, abuse and racism’ as he tests positive for Covid
The Canadian capital is still facing occupation by truckers angry at Covid-19 restrictions that they say infringe their freedom
Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19
The Canadian prime minister has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced today, but added he was feeling fine and would continue to work remotely.
Justin Trudeau went into isolation last week after one of his children tested positive - but, at the time, a rapid flow test for him came back negative, he told the Canadian Press.
“This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines,” tweeted Trudeau.
Ivermectin: What is the controversial drug Laurence Fox and Joe Rogan claim to have taken to treat Covid?
Laurence Fox, the former actor turned “anti-woke” political provocateur, is the latest right-wing media personality to claim to be taking the controversial drug ivermectin, often used to deworm livestock, after testing positive for Covid-19.
“In other news, felt shivery and crap yesterday. Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last and have the Omnicold (if the LFT is to be believed!)” he told his followers on Twitter, expressing scepticism about the efficacy of lateral flow tests (LFT).
“On the #ivermectin, saline nasal drip, quercetin, paracetamol and ibuprofen,” he continued. “More man flu than Wu-flu at the moment.”
Joe Sommerlad and Joanna Whitehead have more here:
What is ivermectin and why have some taken it to ‘treat’ Covid?
Ex-actor and Reclaim Party leader latest right-wing personality to promote treatment most commonly used as anti-parasitic for livestock after testing positive for coronavirus
Novavax files for emergency vaccine authorisation in US
Novavax has filed for emergency authorisation of its Covid vaccine for use on adults in the US.
It comes after most recent data showed that the protein-based vaccine had an overall efficacy of about 90 per cent, the company said.
“We believe our vaccine offers a differentiated option... that can be an alternative to the portfolio of available vaccines to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Novavax chief executive, Stanley Erck, in a statement.
Novavax has had to delay its submission to the US a number of times due to development and manufacturing setbacks.
BTS K-pop star Jimin tests positive for Covid-19
A singer and dancer for the K-pop group BTS has tested positive for coronavirus, his management agency Big Hit Music said on Monday.
In a statement, the agency said Jimin - full name is Park Ji-min - also went to hospital on Sunday after suffering from sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat, where he underwent surgery for appendicitis.
“The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” Big Hit Music said, adding that he was making a “speedy recovery” from Covid.
Irish government dept was in ‘serious breach’ of Covid rules - report
A “serious breach” of Covid-19 social distancing rules occurred at a June 2020 champagne celebration at the Department of Foreign Affairs, a report has found.
The department’s secretary general Joe Hackett was asked by minister Simon Coveney to investigate an apparent lockdown-breaking event at the department on the night Ireland was voted on to the UN’s Security Council.
The report said: “By providing alcohol and requesting a group of 20 officers to congregate for the purposes of a photo, he (then secretary general Niall Burgess) facilitated a breach of the guidance. Although brief, this was a serious breach.”
The report added that it could not rule out the possibility that other “minor breaches of guidance” may have occurred.
However the report cleared Mr Coveney of wrongdoing, saying there was “no evidence that public health guidance was breached when the then-tanaiste returned to the UN Policy Unit to thank the officers.”
It also found that the event had not been planned in advance, and “extensive measures” were taken to comply with Covid-19 rules.
PA
UK stats delayed because of changes to how re-infections counted
Usually, the daily Covid statistics for the UK would be released by late afternoon – about 4.30pm.
But the publication of today’s numbers has been delayed as a result of a change in the way re-infections are counted.
It says on the government’s website: “Today’s update will be delayed. An estimated time will be provided when available.”
From today, the Department of Health will move to reporting “infection episodes.”
Each episode begins with the earliest positive test date. If someone has another positive test within 90 days of the last one, this is included in the same episode.
If they have another positive test more than 90 days after the last one, this is counted in a separate episode (a possible re-infection episode).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies