Sajid Javid meets a member of staff on a recent visit to a Covid vaccine centre at Guys and St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Getty)

Boris Johnson’s government expected to announce a U-turn on mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care workers, according to reports.

Health secretary Sajid Javid has been facing pressure to scrap the requirement for health workers in England to be vaccinated by April amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.

Mr Javid is set to meet ministers on the Covid-Operations Cabinet committee on Monday to confirm the U-turn, according to The Telegraph.

According to The Telegraph, ministers believe the move is justified because the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is milder than previous ones.

It comes as the NHS is struggling to identify which staff have not received a Covid jab as a result of “gaping holes” in hospitals’ records, less than a week before the mandatory vaccine deadline, The Independent has learnt.

Around 84,000 of frontline NHS staff are unvaccinated. A senior NHS source has said that around 40 per cent of unvaccinated staff are Black and minority ethnic.