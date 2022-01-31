Covid news - live: Ministers set to U-turn on mandatory NHS vaccines amid ‘gaping holes’ in staff records
Over 80,000 frontline NHS staff have not been vaccinated, The Independent understands
Boris Johnson’s government expected to announce a U-turn on mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care workers, according to reports.
Health secretary Sajid Javid has been facing pressure to scrap the requirement for health workers in England to be vaccinated by April amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.
Mr Javid is set to meet ministers on the Covid-Operations Cabinet committee on Monday to confirm the U-turn, according to The Telegraph.
According to The Telegraph, ministers believe the move is justified because the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is milder than previous ones.
It comes as the NHS is struggling to identify which staff have not received a Covid jab as a result of “gaping holes” in hospitals’ records, less than a week before the mandatory vaccine deadline, The Independent has learnt.
Around 84,000 of frontline NHS staff are unvaccinated. A senior NHS source has said that around 40 per cent of unvaccinated staff are Black and minority ethnic.
Royal College of Nurses calls for staff mandatory vaccine U-turn
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is calling for a U-turn on mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for health workers.
Under current plans, staff must have their first vaccine doses by 3 February and they must be double jabbed before the policy kicks in on 1 April.
Patricia Marquis, RCN director for England told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “We would say that Covid is still a serious disease and would absolutely urge all nursing staff to get vaccinated but the situation has changed in that Omicron is serious for those who are unvaccinated but actually overall as a country things have improved.
“But the most important issue for us right now is the fact that there are so many nursing vacancies already, it makes no sense to risk losing thousands of registered nurses and health care support workers from both health and also what's been lost from social care, which actually puts patients at more risk than not having nurses at all so we think the situation needs to be reviewed urgently and quick decisions need to be made before we start to lose people from the system.”
NHS left scrambling to find unvaccinated staff amid ‘gaping holes’ in hospital records
The NHS is struggling to identify which staff have not received a Covid jab as a result of “gaping holes” in hospitals’ records, less than a week before the mandatory vaccine deadline, The Independent has learnt.
Every health service worker must have had their first vaccine dose by 3 February in order to have their second by the cut-off date of 1 April.
Despite hinting at a delay, the government is yet to announce an extension to the looming deadline, although it has been reported that ministers will meet on Monday to decide if mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff in England should be scrapped.
Our health correspondent, Rebecca Thomas, has the full story below:
Exclusive: NHS has been accused of 'gross' misuse of workers' personal data as vaccine deadline looms
Government set for U-turn on mandatory vaccines for NHS and care staff
Asked about the U-turn on Monday, junior minister Simon Clarke said the variant being “less severe” than the Delta variant “opens a space where we can look at this again.”
Suggesting a change was on the way, he told Sky News: “What we know about Omicron is it is much more transmissible but less severe - any decision that is taken this week will reflect that reality.
Mr Clarke added: “I can’t pre-judge the decision that is going to be made but obviously we do recognise those realities.”
Our political correspondent, Adam Forrest, has the full story below:
Government set for U-turn on mandatory vaccines for health workers
Sajid Javid and seniors ministers meet today to decide on requirement amid fears of staffing crisis
