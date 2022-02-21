Covid news - live: All remaining coronavirus restrictions to be lifted as PM hails ‘moment of pride’
The government’s ‘living with Covid’ policy is likely to be unveiled today
Prime minister Boris Johnson is likely to scrap the requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid, in a move that he has called a “moment of pride”.
Mr Johnson's cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for infected people to mix with other members of the public.
The proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history", the prime minister said. The announcement comes just a day after it was announced that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, as the opposition continues to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation over rule-breaking lockdown parties at Downing Street, the prime minister gave an excruciating interview broadcast on Sunday morning where he dodged a question about the scandal at least 17 times.
“Not a bean I can tell you about that, much as I would like to,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.
PM to scrap self-isolation under ‘living with Covid' plan
The prime minister has said his “living with Covid“ plan will bring the country “towards a return to normality” as he intends to scrap the requirement to self-isolate in England.
Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Monday morning before updating MPs in the afternoon on his blueprint for moving out of the pandemic.
He said the proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history”.
The UK was one of the worst hit European nations during the first wave of coronavirus in spring 2020 and the number of people having Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate has now risen to more than 183,000 according to the Office for National Statistics.
The prime minister’s announcement will come just over 24 hours after it was confirmed the Queen had tested positive for coronavirus.
As announced on Saturday, the UK government is planning to scrap the legal duty for those who test positive for coronavirus to have to self-isolate by the end of the week.
Conservative MPs should sack Johnson, says Davey
Member of Parliament Sir Ed Davey on Sunday said prime minister Boris Johnson is “not fit” to retain his office.
“If he won’t resign, Conservative MPs should do the right thing and sack him,” the Liberal Democrat leader wrote on Twitter.
ICYMI | Will Boris Johnson resign?
Boris Johnson is facing the most politically-perilous moment of his premiership as his involvement in a series of No 10 drinks parties held in the midst of England’s coronavirus lockdowns remains the subject of a police investigation.
Earlier this month, Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s heavily-abridged report into the partygate scandal blasted “failures of leadership and judgment” in 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.
More than 50 people have been sent questionnaires by the police who are investigating the No 10 parties. Although Mr Johnson has returned his questionnaires, Downing Street has not revealed what Mr Johnson said in his written response to the police.I
n an interview with BBC aired on Sunday, the prime minister refused to say whether he will resign if police found he has broken lockdown laws.
Read The Independent’s report here.
Will Boris Johnson resign?
PM remains under pressure over series of rule-breaking Downing Street parties that allegedly took place during lockdown, 12 of which are under investigation by Met Police
Home Office probes claims of racist WhatsApp messages
The Home Office is investigating allegations of racist WhatsApp messages that were sent by immigration staff at a firm paid to escort migrants to detention centres.
The messages, allegedly sent by workers for Mitie included offensive remarks about Syrian refugees, Chinese people, MP Diane Abbott and home secretary Priti Patel.
Mitie said it immediately began an investigation and suspended the staff concerned after the allegations were brought to its attention by a whistleblower.
Chiara Giordano reports.
Home Office probes claims of racist WhatsApp messages sent by immigration contractors
Offensive remarks about Syrian refugees, Chinese people and home secretary Priti Patel shared in group containing 80 Mitie employees
Burnham calls on PM to apologise to nuclear test veterans
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called on prime minister Boris Johnson to issue a national apology to nuclear test veterans for the “greatest injustice”.
“This is the greatest injustice of them all, because it betrayed brave people who signed up to serve our country, and it inflicted an ongoing and repeated harm to generations,” Mr Burnham was quoted by The Mirror as saying.
The mayor added: “In this 70th anniversary year, the prime minister of this country needs to stand at the despatch box in the House of Commons and make a national apology to each and every one of you, and every member of your families, who have suffered through these past 70 years”.
Test veterans are denied war pensions despite the high rates of cancer and blood disease, which has led to several deaths.
Voices | Electoral reform is not the way to defeat the Tories
The one time Britain really could have had a “progressive alliance”, the Liberal Democrats threw their lot in with the Conservatives.
Let “2010” be the starting point for any discussion about Lib-Lab electoral pacts. Contrary to the assumptions at the time, a Labour-Lib Dem government was perfectly possible in 2010. It wouldn’t have been as simple as the Cameron-Clegg coalition, and it would have relied on the acquiescence of Scottish and Welsh nationalists, who had just six and three MPs in that parliament.
But those MPs would not have wanted to enable a Tory government, while the Lib Dems agreed with many more Labour policies than Tory ones. The real reasons it didn’t happen were personal, writes John Rentoul.
Electoral reform is not the way to defeat the Tories – it’s a dead end | John Rentoul
A Lib-Lab ‘non-aggression’ pact, with a view to proportional representation, is a nice idea but bad politics
Patel urges MPs to back her new anti-protest laws
Priti Patel has written to MPs urging them to back controversial anti-protest legislation after it was rejected by the House of Lords.
The mammoth bill was defeated over plans to give new powers to police to stop disruptive protests, and on a separate clause that would have imposed noise restrictions on demonstrations.
Jon Stone reports.
Priti Patel urges MPs to back her new anti-protest laws
Government rejects swathe of Lords amendments to ‘oppressive’ and ‘plain nasty’ police and crime bill
Labour slams Johnson for creating 'cash-for-access culture'
Prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of creating a “cash-for-access culture” over an alleged secret “advisory board” of multimillionaire donors.
Members pumped at least £250,000 into the party war chest were granted audiences with ministers and senior Downing Street advisers, Sunday Times reported.
The group of elite were able to lobby for quick relaxation of lockdown measures in 2020 as over a dozen people were routinely involved in advisory board meetings.
Slamming the prime minister, Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: “These revelations raise serious national security questions about the cash-for-access culture that Boris Johnson has created at the heart of government”.
Ms Dodds asked the prime minister to “explain what donors” received “in return for their six-figure annual membership fee and clarify whether these meetings had any impact on government policy at the height of the pandemic”.
PM refuses to say if he would quit if fined by Scotland Yard
Prime minister Boris Johnson refused to commit to resigning if he was issued with a fine by the police.
When asked if he would quit if handed a fixed penalty of at least £100, Mr Johnson told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “I can’t comment about a process that is underway”.
When pushed on the matters pertaining to the rule-breaking lockdown parties at Downing Street, the prime minister dodged the questions at least 17 times.
“I understand your curiosity, but you’re just going to have to accept that for the time being – you won’t have long, alright, I hope – but for the time being you’re going to have to contain your interest,” he at one point said.
Jon Stone has more.
Boris Johnson refuses 17 times to answer questions about Downing Street parties
Prime minister point-blank refuses to comment for 11 minutes in extraordinary TV interview
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s politics live blog for Monday 21 February.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies