Health Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to outline how and when new Covid measures will come into force after the first cases of the new Omicron variant were detected in the UK.

Face coverings are to be made mandatory in shops and on public transport in England, Boris Johnson announced on Saturday, amid “temporary and precautionary” measures to combat the variant.

It comes after the first two cases – which are “linked” and have been connected to travel to southern Africa – were located in England late on Friday.

Addressing the nation at a Downing Street press conference, the prime minister also revealed all arrivals into the UK will be required to take a PCR test and isolate at home until a negative Covid result has been confirmed. A review into all these new rules will be conducted in three weeks, he added.

The measures have been criticised as “Plan B Lite” by scientists who believe they do not go far enough to tackle the “extremely transmissible” variant.

