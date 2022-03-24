Covid patients in English hospitals up 21% in a week
The number of patients hospitals across England who are primarily there for Covid has increased by 21 per cent in seven days.
Weekly NHS data published on Thursday showed 44 per cent of patients in English hospitals had been admitted to due Covid.
On Thursday 5,409 patients in hospital were being primarily treated for Covid, this is up by 57 per cent on the lowest levels seen on 5 March.
The increase in patients being admitted for Covid illness is in line with the overall increase in admissions of patients to hospitals who tested positive whilst being treated for other issues.
