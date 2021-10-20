The UK is currently facing a high rate of Covid-19 infections, piling fresh pressure on Boris Johnson’s government to act now to avert a new healthcare crisis this winter.

The Department of Health recorded another 49,139 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as deaths rose by 179 in 24 hours.

Infections in the UK have been consistently above 40,000 for the past week and Sajid Javid has now warned that restrictions are more likely if everyone does not do their bit.

The greater prevalence of the virus this autumn is likely to create renewed demand for lateral flow tests, which you can do at home to find out if you have Covid.

The health secretary has also urged people to take one before attending parties and visiting vulnerable people “as a precaution”.

For a simple guide on how to carry out a lateral flow test without compromising the result, you can follow the written instructions provided with each kit.

You can also watch the Department of Health’s step-by-step video featuring Dr Amir Khan above or via IndyTV, which addresses many commonly asked questions.

Having completed the test, you can report your result directly to the NHS, which is important to help the health service establish the scale of Covid infections nationally.

To do so, simply go to the health service’s dedicated web portal and answer the basic questions onscreen regarding your circumstances and why you chose to take the test.

The reasons for doing so can include if you were hoping to provide a negative result to attend school, college or work or whether you believed yourself to have symptoms and were following advice.

You will need the plastic test strip that came with your kit to hand for the final stage, so that you can either scan in its QR code with your smartphone or manually type in its serial number.

You will also need to be able to provide a mobile number to enable the NHS to text you confirmation that your submission has been received.

The whole process should take a matter of minutes and be relatively self-explanatory, with no need to sign in if you prefer not to.

If the online service is unavailable for any reason, you can also call in your result by dialling 119 free of charge between 7am to 11pm seven days a week.