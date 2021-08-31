How to take a lateral flow test

Taking a lateral flow test for Covid-19 can be done easily by following the instructions in the above video released by the Department of Health .

Some of the important steps you must take before performing a rapid antigen test include preparing your test area, setting up the test and processing the swab sample.

In this video, Dr Amir Khan goes through each step clearly so that you can understand what is required to take an accurate test. They also note that the actual test kits you use may vary from the one used here, so always remember to read the leaflet.