Covid cases are rising across the UK with the "Stealth Omicron" variant accounting for 57 per cent of cases in England.

Stealth Omicron is a subvariant of the Omicron mutation which experts fear might be more transmissible.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics Covid-19 Infections Survey showed an increase in cases across the whole of the UK.

Separate figures show there more than 72,000 new cases reporterd on 13 March, down from 84,000 on 10 March.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said on Monday morning a rise in infections was to be "expected" following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England in February.

Meanwhile, Mr Javid said that a “handful” of cases of the so-called Deltacron variant had been identified in the UK, but were “not of particular concern”.

He said that the UK remains in a “very good position” but he urged adults eligible for a booster vaccine to come forward and get the jab.