The number of people in hospital with coronavirus is at its highest since February last year, as more than 20 NHS trusts declared critical incidents.
Many hospitals have been forced to delay non-urgent surgeries due to “unprecedented” staff shortages amid the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.
Boris Johnson ruled out enforcing another lockdown for now, insisting his government “does not believe we have to shut down our country”.
Addressing MPs in the Commons today, the PM confirmed that asymptomatic people who test positive for the virus with a lateral flow device will no longer need a PCR test to start self-isolating, in a bid to reduce work absences. He also announced that from Friday, pre-departure tests will no longer be needed to gain entry into the UK.
He said the UK cannot yet lift the “plan B” measures including mandatory face masks in public settings and working from home guidance. They will stay in place for at least three weeks.
The UK recorded another 194,747 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday – down from 218,724 the day before.
Vulnerable adults in ‘lockdown by another name’ due to care staff shortages
Some of the most vulnerable people in society are experiencing “lockdown by another name” as care staff shortages mean they are increasingly unable to fully live their lives, a social care boss has said.
Stephen Chandler, president of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass), said providers across England were reporting absences of between per cent and 1 per cent of their workforce.
He said services were experiencing a triple threat - staff isolating or off sick with Covid, an increasing number of outbreaks in care settings, and problems with accessing vital tests and delayed results.
The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark‘s top public health officials has claimed.
Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity.
She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people’s lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.
Italy makes vaccination mandatory for ages 50 and up
Italy has made vaccination mandatory for people aged 50 and over in an attempt to ease pressure on its health service and reduce deaths.
It is one of very few European countries to do so. The measure is immediately effective and will be until 15 June.
Italy has seen more than 138,000 Covid deaths since February 2020, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain.
One-quarter of NI ambulance service off work amid Omicron
One-quarter of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) workers are off work amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Some 221 workers are off due to the virus and another 155 of the 1,496 workforce are off for unrelated reasons.
Michael Bloomfield, NIAS chief executive, said the sickest patients are being prioritised but as waiting times get longer, may be advised where possible to make their own way to hospital.
IHU variant: Which Covid variants are spreading around the world?
Scientists are examining a new Covid variant, first discovered in southern France last year, to determine whether it warrants concern.
Unofficially named IHU, the new variant has so far infected 12 people living in the southeast of France.
Several earlier variants of the virus such as Omicron and Delta remain in circulation globally.
Joe Sommerlad looks at which variants are where:
West End theatres cut back on performances amid Omicron surge
The West End productions of Mary Poppins and Phantom Of The Opera will cut the number of weekly performances as the entertainment sector continues to suffer from the surge in coronavirus cases.
Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre will now move from eight to six performances a week for a month from Monday.
The Phantom Of The Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre also scrapped two performances a week.
Urgent operations being postponed after PM tells England to ‘ride out’ Omicron wave
Urgent operations are now being delayed and restricted in NHS hospitals, as health leaders and MPs warn of the consequences of Boris Johnson’s decision to allow England to “ride out” the Omicron wave without further restrictions, The Independent has learnt.
NHS England has yet to tell trusts they can stand down urgent operations. But the president of the Intensive Care Society, Dr Stephen Webb, told The Independent that cardiac and cancer procedures were being postponed due to shortages of staff, write Rebecca Thomas and Andrew Woodcock.
“Staff isolation and staff illness due to Covid restricts our ability to care for other patients,” he said. “We are hearing from our members that virtually all intensive care units (ICUs) are under strain primarily because of staffing constraints and this is resulting in many having to limit access for patients having urgent operations.
Covid rates up in 9 out of 10 areas
The latest data for Covid-19 by UK local authority show that cases rates are up in 9 out of 10 areas.
Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland has the highest rate of the 377 local authority areas at 4,420.6 per 100,000 people, up from 1,624.7 a week earlier.
Copeland in Cumbria was England’s highest at 3,076.1, up from 1336.
Blaenau Gwent had the highest rate in Wales at 2,937.7, up from 76, and Inverclyde has the highest rate in Scotland at 2,587.6, up from 1.218.
Cutting isolation period would increase infection risk, says No 10
Downing Street said reducing the seven-day isolation period further would risk increasing the number of infectious people spreading coronavirus.
The government yesterday rejected calls to cut the Covid self-isolation period despite warnings of mass labour shortages.
The prime minister's official spokesman today said: “The clear advice we have at the moment is reducing it further would risk increasing significantly the chance of people returning to work and further people spreading Omicron and therefore leading to even more people isolating.”
School staff absences likely to rise, says education secretary
Nadhim Zahawi said staff absences were likely to rise in schools, after shortages forced several schools in England to close.
The education secretary said: “Schools will be suffering some degree of staff absences.
“At the end of last year the figure was about 8 per cent of staff off, and that is probably likely to rise with increasing cases in school and of course young people as we return to school.”
