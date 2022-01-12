✕ Close Boris Johnson got ‘big calls right’ on Covid, says Michael Gove

The UK has announced 120,821 new Covid cases and 379 deaths for the latest 24 hour reporting period.

The number of new cases has steadily declined since 4 January, when 218,376 cases were reported.

Deaths, however, have increased. The most recent seven-day average for Covid-linked deaths – on 10 January – was 191.

The weekly average death toll has steadily risen since the seven-day average of 85 was reported on 28 December.

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that restrictions on outdoor events will be removed from Monday, but limits on indoor table service in hospitality and social distancing in public places will remain until at least 24 January.

The 500 person cap at large outdoor events will be removed allowing football and rugby fans in the nation to fully return to matches.