Covid UK news – live: 120,821 new cases and 379 deaths as Scotland to lift restrictions on big outdoor events
The UK has announced 120,821 new Covid cases and 379 deaths for the latest 24 hour reporting period.
The number of new cases has steadily declined since 4 January, when 218,376 cases were reported.
Deaths, however, have increased. The most recent seven-day average for Covid-linked deaths – on 10 January – was 191.
The weekly average death toll has steadily risen since the seven-day average of 85 was reported on 28 December.
Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that restrictions on outdoor events will be removed from Monday, but limits on indoor table service in hospitality and social distancing in public places will remain until at least 24 January.
The 500 person cap at large outdoor events will be removed allowing football and rugby fans in the nation to fully return to matches.
Unvaccinated adults to be taxed in Canada’s Quebec
Canada’s second most populous province Quebec is set to charge adults who refuse to get Covid-19 vaccine by paying a “health contribution” as the burden on its health care infrastructure is magnifying due to hospitalisations.
The proposal, and its details which remain under deliberations, will not apply to those who cannot be inoculated due to medical reasons.
Recent trends show that unvaccinated people account for sizeable hospitalisations in countries impacted by the Omicron driven surge.
Unvaccinated people add a financial burden on others, premier Francois Lagault said on Tuesday during a briefing. Mr Lagault added that the provincial finance ministry is determining a “significant” amount that unvaccinated residents would be required to pay.
The amount would not be less than C$100 (£58), the premier said.
A sweeping tax on unvaccinated adults is a rare and controversial move, sparking a debate on individual rights.
Among the milder restrictions worldwide, administrations have imposed movement restrictions on unvaccinated people.
Record Covid deaths in Australia’s New South Wales
New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, saw the deadliest day since the pandemic began on Wednesday after at least 21 deaths due to Covid were recorded.
The state also made it mandatory for people to report the results of rapid antigen tests.
Residents who fail to register positive rapid antigen tests will face a fine of up to 1,000 Australian dollars (£528) from next week onwards, state premier Dominic Perrottet said.
This strict measure coincides with the Australian state’s highest ever surge in cases on Wednesday after 34,759 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours. These include 2,242 hospitalisations, and at least 175 patients in intensive care.
The 21 deaths recorded on Wednesday broke the previous day’s high count of 18, official data showed.
On Tuesday, Australia as a whole recorded 66,825 new cases of Covid, out of which nearly 100 are on a ventilator, the government’s official data showed.
MPs vote in favour of recognising pandemic pressure on firms
Calls for the government to recognise the strain that businesses have gone through during the pandemic have been voted through the Commons.
MPs voted 219 in favour, none against, an opposition motion tabled by Labour to “recognise the strain businesses are under following a difficult Christmas period and two years of disruption during the Covid-19 outbreak”.
The non-binding motion set out Labour’s calls to reform business rates, the tax paid by companies.
Police issued more than 800 fines in week No 10 held party
Police handed out more than 800 fines to people accused of breaking Covid laws in the week of Downing Street’s “bring your own booze” garden party on 20 May 2020.
More than 800 people fined for breach of Covid rules in week of Downing Street party
Figures released as Scotland Yard contacts Cabinet Office over alleged breach of coronavirus laws
Nurse in Italy arrested and accused of faking vaccines
A man has been arrested in Italy and accused of faking giving Covid vaccines to at least 45 people in his job as a nurse.
It is alleged that he faked the vaccinations so that the “patients” could fraudulently obtain a health pass without actually getting jabbed.
He is accused of binning the vaccines and putting plasters on the people so that no one would suspect the scam, in which he received cash.
Police in Ancona, on Italy’s eastern coast, also placed four alleged accomplices – who are accused of sourcing the anti-vaccine customers – under house arrest.
The 45 people who allegedly received the passes are under investigation, and are required to check-in daily with police.
Italy has cracked down increasingly hard on the unvaccinated, requiring proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from Covid to access a host of leisure activities as well as services such as public transport.
Italy has reported a record 220,532 new Covid cases as well as 294 deaths today.
Almost 370,000 new Covid cases reported in France
France has reported 368,149 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic.
It is believed to be the biggest number of new Covid cases reported in a 24-hour period in Europe.
The previous high of 332,252 was set on 5 January when France – where highly contagious Omicron has become the dominant variant – has recorded two more days above 300,000.
The seven-day moving average of daily new cases increased to more than 280,000 today.
By mid-January, the government aims to introduce a vaccine pass that will make vaccination mandatory for anyone wanting to go to restaurants or attend indoor events.
So far, proof of vaccination or a recent negative test have been sufficient.
Several other countries on the European continent have reported the highest numbers of cases they have seen during the pandemic.
They include Italy, Serbia, Slovenia, and Turkey.
Turkey, Serbia and Slovenia file record numbers of cases
More countries on the European continent have reported record numbers of Covid cases today as the Omicron variant continues to spread.
Turkey has recorded 74,266 new cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic. It also reported 137 additional deaths.
Serbia reported 13,693 new cases and 22 deaths, and Slovenia reported 5,164 new cases and four more deaths.
Italy reports record number of cases
Italy has reported a record 220,532 new Covid cases as well as 294 deaths today.
Yesterday, 101,762 cases and 227 deaths were announced.
The previous record number of cases was 219,897 on the 6 January.
UK’s areas with highest rates of Covid – revealed
After the news that the UK reported 120,821 additional Covid cases today, here are the areas with the highest prevalence of the virus:
Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate of Covid, with 5,259 new cases in the first week of January – the equivalent of 3,480.3 per 100,000 people.
This is down from a rate of 4,177.8 for the seven days to 31 December.
Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 1,904.7 to 3,111.4, with 4,396 new cases in the first week of this month.
Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the third highest rate, down slightly from 2,983.8 to 2,946.4, with 1,966 new cases.
Inverclyde has the highest rate in Scotland (2,193.1, down from 2,561.6) and Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (2,003.0, down from 2,298.7).
Data for the most recent four days (January 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
There are 377 local areas in the UK. A total of 155 (41 per cent) of them have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 222 (59 per cent) of them seen a fall.
Covid pressures push NHS trust to postpone non-urgent surgery
A hospital trust in the south east of England is postponing some non-urgent operations and redeploying staff as it feels pressure amid the Omicron-driven Covid wave.
University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UHSussex) faces “unprecedented delays” in discharging patients.
It is also severely affected by high numbers of staff absent because of the virus.
Chief Nurse Dr Maggie Davies said the trust is doing “everything we can to ease pressures” and said urgent operations and cancer treatment are being prioritised.
