Covid news - live: Government ‘wasted’ £8.7bn on PPE as ministers criticised for mandatory NHS jab job losses
Labour backs the U-turn – after it had agreed to making jabs mandatory for NHS workers
The government has today been accused of “wasting” £8.7bn on “unusable” PPE during the pandemic.
New documents from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) show huge amounts spent on useless equipment, while millions of pounds has been spent getting out of contracts or storing the equipment at ports.
It comes as ministers have come under fire from care home bosses for job losses before the U-turn on mandatory Covid vaccines for NHS health and social care workers announced yesterday.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid faced pressure to scrap the requirement for health workers in England to be double-vaccinated by 1 April amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.
He said the government “makes no apology” for the initial policy but added it is right to review the measure because the Delta variant has been replaced by the less severe Omicron.
A care sector boss said the government must apologise to care home workers who lost their jobs, following the U-turn.
Vic Rayner, chief executive of the National Care Forum (NCF), said care homes have been “unwitting guinea pigs” and the impact on providers and staff “must not be swept under the carpet”.
Joe Rogan shares inaccurate Covid-19 article only 24 hours after apologising for misinformation
Just a day after apologising for sharing Covid-19 misinformation on his podcast, Joe Rogan tweeted and then removed a post that included false information about the drug Ivermectin.
Ivermectin has been celebrated in right-wing and anti-vaccine groups as a way to battle Covid-19, going against the advice of medical professionals and experts.
“Well lookie here,” Mr Rogan wrote and retweeted a post claiming that Ivermectin had been revealed to be effective against Omicron in a clinical trial.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
‘I had a party myself’: Covid-ravaged Barnsley divided over Boris Johnson’s rule-breaking
Shortly before Boris Johnson hosted the first of 16 lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street and across Whitehall, John Wilson – the leader of the Conservative group on Barnsley Council – was burying his father-in-law.
Just five people attended the service that day in April 2020. They did not include the deceased’s wife who the family considered too vulnerable to the then novel coronavirus. “It’s upsetting,” says Wilson today. “He was someone who was should have had a lot of loved ones there at the end.”
Yet ask the 62-year-old retired bank worker what he thinks of the culture of illegal parties we now know was prevalent at Number 10 at the time and he has – even taking tribal loyalties into account – a perhaps surprising answer.
“I don’t think anyone was squeaky clean about the rules,” he says. “Should they have been throwing parties? Of course not. But should we be wasting so much time going on and on this? Absolutely not. The country has more important things to worry about.”
Mr Johnson, he says, should not resign. “If he broke the law give him the fine and let that be an end,” he says.
Colin Drury reports from Barnsley.
UK records 112,458 cases of Covid-19
There were 112,458 cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK today.
This figure include reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test.
A further 219 people have died from Covid-19, bringing the total to 156,875.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 180,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Princess Royal praises engineers for Covid response
The Princess Royal has praised engineers for rising to the challenges of the pandemic.
Anne, marking the announcement of the winner of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, recorded a message of thanks to the engineering industry.
In the video message, Anne said: “The Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the lives of billions of people around the globe, requiring us to adapt flexibly and swiftly to the ever evolving challenges it presents.
“But as is always the case, engineering rises to these challenges. Without their efforts, life during the pandemic would have been very different.”
She hailed the work of medical engineering and the speed at which vaccines have been delivered safely and effectively, saying it was “incredible to witness” the developments.
Anne added: “Covid-19 has illustrated just how much the world relies on engineering and engineers in all areas of our lives.
“Throughout the pandemic, the response of the engineering community has been extraordinary.
“From the first months, where rapid deployment of testing systems and ventilators provided vital assistance to healthcare professionals, to the maintenance of a global communication infrastructure, every facet of engineering has played a part.”
Italy reports 133,142 Covid cases
Italy reported 133,142 Covid cases and 427 deaths on Tuesday.
Patients in hospital with the virus - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,873 on Tuesday, down from 19,913 a day earlier.
There were 107 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 112 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,549 from a previous 1,584.
Czech Republic records decline in Covid deaths
The Czech Republic faced a record number of new Covid cases in January but has seen a large decline in the number of people dying from the virus.
More than 560,000 new coronavirus cases were registered in January, by far the most in one month since the beginning of the pandemic, amid a record surge of infections driven by Omicron.
It was more than 150,000 more than the previous record set in November and 250,000 more than in December.
But 978 people died of Covid-19 in January, compared to almost 3,000 in December and 2,500 in November when the previous Delta variant in the country.
The Czech Republic has registered 37,243 virus-related deaths in the pandemic.
Public will be told if Boris Johnson receives Covid fine
The public will be told if Boris Johnson has been handed a fine for breaking coronavirus rules, Downing Street said today.
Number 10 had previously indicated the information might not be disclosed, saying it was a matter for the Metropolitan Police.
Scotland Yard said it would not identify people hit with fixed penalty notices, in line with College of Policing guidance.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously we are aware of the significant public interest with regard to the Prime Minister and we would always look to provide what updates we can on him, specifically.”
Asked if that meant No 10 would say if he was given a fixed penalty notice, the spokesman said: “Hypothetically, yes.”
Portugal PM tests positive for Covid-19
Portugal’s Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa announced Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19.
It comes just two days after his landslide election victory and at the beginning of the process of forming his new government.
Costa said in a statement he will self-isolate for seven days, in accordance with the country’s pandemic rules.
The Socialists took at least 117 seats in Portugal’s 230-seat parliament, with four seats still to be allocated, in what was a thumping victory.
The election took place amid a surge in coronavirus cases blamed on the omicron variant.
As cases spike, Denmark lifts all Covid restrictions
Life in Denmark returned to normal from Tuesday following the decision to lift all Covid restrictions.
The Scandinavian country is now expected to reopen nightclubs, museums and theatres and scrap limited opening hours for bars and restaurants. Facemasks and Covid passes will only be recommended for hospital visits.
The easing coincides with a considerable spike in cases over the past 14 days, with around 40,000-50,000 daily cases of the virus.
Sofia Barbarani has the details.
