✕ Close Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the new travel rules as restrictions are eased

A surge in holiday bookings is expected this weekend after the relaxation of travel rules, which saw the amber list scrapped in favour of a single list of places which require hotel quarantine on return to England

Meanwhile, a new tool has found certain groups remain more vulnerable to the virus after vaccination.

The QCovid tool developed by scientists at the University of Oxford shows that immunosuppressed people, and those with dementia, Parkinson’s or chronic disorders such as kidney disease are still at a greater risk of hospitalisation or death from Covid when vaccinated compared to the rest of the population.