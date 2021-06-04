Covid infection rate nearly doubles in one week

The number of Coronavirus infections in the community has almost doubled in a week, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS said for the week to 29 May, one in 640 people in England were likely to have Covid-19. This is up from one in 1,120 the previous week.

It is the highest highest level of community infections since the week to 16 April.

Across the country the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 increased in the northwest, the East Midlands and southwest.

There were also signs of a rise in the West Midlands and London while the trend is uncertain for other regions.

In most regions positivity rates are very low, meaning trends are difficult to identify since they are affected by small changes in the number of people testing positive from week to week.

The northwest had the highest proportion of people of any region in England likely to test positive for coronavirus with around one in 280 infected.

The southeast had the lowest level estimate at around one in 1,490.

In Wales, there are "early signs" of an increase in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus, with around one in 1,050 people estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to 29 May, the ONS said.

In Scotland, there have been two deaths of coronavirus patients and 992 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 7,676.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the daily test positivity rate was 3.9 per cent, up from 2.8 per cent the previous day.

