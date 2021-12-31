✕ Close Related video: ‘A tough year’ Keir Starmer reflects on 2021 in New Year’s message

The UK has hit a new daily record of Covid-19 cases with 189,846 reported in the latest 24-hour period, up more than 600 on the previous day.

A further 203 people have also died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.

The latest official figures have come after a virologist predicted regular boosters may be needed to maintain sufficient levels of immunity to fight off Covid through 2022.

Professor Andrew Easton, of the University of Warwick, said while any new curbs to tackle the spread of the virus would likely be short-lived, the vaccine programme is probably here to stay.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I think it’s very likely the protection offered by boosters is going to be short lived. We’re in a situation now where getting regular vaccines will be what allows us to go about our normal lives.”

Elsewhere, an estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December, up from 1.4 million in the week to 1 December, which was the highest number since autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.