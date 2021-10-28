✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Hospitals have been ordered to end immediately the “catastrophic” delays to ambulance handovers that have proved fatal in at least one case, before a feared winter wave of coronavirus breaks.

NHS England (NHSE) warned people were dying before paramedics could reach them because the crushing pressure on hospitals meant the ambulance workers were stuck waiting outside A&E departments, unable to hand over the patients they already had.

Hospitals will now be made to file daily reports to “provide a clearer picture of capacity and help us respond to the impact on demand of further waves of Covid-19”, NHSE’s Mark Cubbon told bosses.