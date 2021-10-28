Covid news – live: Hospitals told they must end ‘catastrophic’ ambulance delays before expected winter wave
Immediate action required, NHS England warns as ‘people dying before we get to them’
Hospitals have been ordered to end immediately the “catastrophic” delays to ambulance handovers that have proved fatal in at least one case, before a feared winter wave of coronavirus breaks.
NHS England (NHSE) warned people were dying before paramedics could reach them because the crushing pressure on hospitals meant the ambulance workers were stuck waiting outside A&E departments, unable to hand over the patients they already had.
Hospitals will now be made to file daily reports to “provide a clearer picture of capacity and help us respond to the impact on demand of further waves of Covid-19”, NHSE’s Mark Cubbon told bosses.
Moscow’s toughest lockdown since June 2020 comes into force
Moscow brought in its strictest lockdown measures since June 2020 on Thursday as hospitals confronted a rising wave of coronavirus cases that has sent one-day pandemic deaths to record highs.
The Kremlin has blamed soaring fatalities on Russia’s low vaccination rate. On Thursday the government reported 40,096 new infections, up more than 3,000 on the day before, and 1,159 deaths – a record high.
The partial lockdown, in which only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets are allowed to remain open, while schools and state kindergartens are shut, comes ahead of a nationwide week-long workplace shutdown from 30 October.
Like Moscow, some regions decided to begin their partial lockdowns on Thursday or earlier, ahead of the nationwide initiative.
Moscow's residents are allowed to leave their homes freely, unlike the lockdown of summer 2020.
Additional reporting by Reuters
New Zealand to loosen restrictions on returning travellers
New Zealand is set to gradually relax its tough border quarantine rules, making it easier for New Zealanders stranded abroad to return.
Hoewver, officials have not said when tourists might be able to visit again.
Chris Hipkins, the Covid-19 response minister, said that from next month most people arriving in New Zealand would need to spend seven days in a quarantine hotel run by the military, down from 14.
He said some new arrivals from low-risk Pacific island countries could skip quarantine altogether and isolate at home.
The new rules are an interim step ahead of broader reopening measures that are intended for introduction after more than 90 per cent over-12s in New Zealand have been fully inoculated.
So far, 72 per cent of eligible people have had both doses of a vaccine.
Additional reporting by AP
Covid restrictions return in parts of China
Parts of northeastern China where Covid-19 has broken out again have declared a “pre-war” model of anti-viral vigilance, with new restrictions on movement.
China reported 23 locally transmitted symptomatic cases on Wednesday, official data showed on Thursday, down from 50 a day earlier. It brought the total number to 270 since 17 October, when the current outbreak began.
Though the figures are small compared to infections clusters in other countries, they are spread widely and a zero-tolerance policy is in effect, meaning local officials have been forced to restrict travel and public gatherings.
For example, Heihe city in northeastern Heilongjiang province, which shares a border with Russia, detected one local confirmed infection plus three asymptomatic cases on 27 October.
The city of 1.3 million demanded the suspension of manufacturing activities and business operations in urban areas, except for essential ones.
It banned people and vehicles in those urban areas from leaving and suspended entry into the areas for non-essential reasons via public roads, while halting bus and taxi services.
Additional reporting by Reuters
UK’s situation ‘uncertain’, says Patrick Vallance
The UK remains in a “very uncertain phase” of the coronavirus pandemic and must be prepared to clamp down in order to reduce the virus’ spread, according to the government’s chief scientific adviser.
Patrick Vallance told BBC Radio 4’s Today: "There is considerable uncertainty into which direction this goes.
"It's wrong to think that the build up of immunity is an all or nothing – it's a sort of protective barrier that will reduce the spread of the virus so we need to monitor this carefully over the next weeks and months.”
He added: "You need to absolutely be prepared [for ‘plan B’] and as soon as you start thinking, 'Am I, or am I not going to do this? It looks close,' is the time you need to push beyond your natural reluctance to do it and do it.
"This is obviously something the government will have to consider carefully but we need to be ready to move fast if that occurs."
