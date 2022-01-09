✕ Close Nadhim Zahawi says there are 'absolutely not' plans to end free lateral flow tests

PM Boris Johnson has been criticised over his plan to end the free distribution of lateral flow tests (LFTs) in the UK.

Labour and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the UK government that the move would be “wrongheaded” and a “spectacular misjudgment” after it was reported that LFTs could be limited to care homes, hospitals and schools, and people with Covid symptoms.

An announcement on the tests could come within weeks and include a scaling back of the NHS Test and Trace system, according to reports.

But Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News there were “absolutely not” any plans to end free lateral flow tests.

The education secretary has become the first minister to publicly back the reduction of the Covid isolation period from seven to five days.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have said they want to review it, so we will stick to seven days but if they review it and say they will bring it down to five days that is even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”

Mr Zahawi’s comments come after parents were urged to book jabs for their children as official Covid UK deaths passed 150,000.