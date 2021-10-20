Covid news – live: Winter lockdown ruled out after NHS calls for ‘plan B’ to counteract rising deaths
Home-working advice and mandatory face-masks should return, health bosses warn
A cabinet minister has ruled out a new coronavirus lockdown this winter, branding discussion of the idea “unhelpful”. Kwasi Kwarteng’s comments followed Downing Street’s admission it was keeping “a very close eye” on rising infections and deaths.
On Tuesday officials reported the UK’s highest one-day Covid-19 death toll since March, with 223 people dying within 28 days of testing positive in the most recent 24-hour period. Daily new infections have topped 40,000 for the past week.
Overnight, NHS bosses urged the government to implement “plan B” for keeping Covid-19 in check, with Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, saying the UK risked “stumbling into a winter crisis” without tougher measures in place.
Kwarteng insists government’s Covid response ‘worked'
The UK’s growing economy is proof the government’s Covid-19 response was successful, Kwasi Kwarteng has claimed.
Ruling out a return to lockdown this winter, the business secretary told Sky News in an interview: “Throughout this process, there've been people saying the lockdown was unnecessary, there have been other people saying we should continue the lockdown. We've really plotted a path between those two extremes.
“I think it's worked and that's why, one of the reasons, we've got the fastest-growing economy in the G7, it's 7.5 per cent this year, that's the prediction, which is faster than any other comparable country, certainly in the G7.
“There's a reason for that, and that's because we've managed to successfully roll out the vaccine and reopen the economy.”
Britain’s economy may be growing – at a modest rate – but a supply crisis and shortage of lorry drivers driven both by coronavirus and Brexit is holding it back.
Prices for everyday goods are rising and Britons have been warned to expect food shortages over winter.
The UK also has one of the world’s highest Covid-19 death tolls, despite Mr Kwarteng’s claim the government’s approach to the pandemic “worked”.
In addition, other ministers have admitted they would have responded differently in hindsight. Last week Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, apologised to the nation following the publication a damning report by MPs that detailed how the government failed to protect its citizens.
The failure to lock down early enough in March 2020 was one of the worst public health errors the country has seen, MPs concluded.
You can read that report here.
Britain must address slow booster vaccine campaign and rollout of jabs to teens, Kwarteng admits
A cabinet minister has admitted the government “really needs to address” the slow pace of the Covid-19 booster vaccine campaign.
Kwasi Kwarteng insisted the rollout – a key plank of the government’s “plan A” to mitigate coronavirus this winter – was working, if slower than hoped.
He told Sky News the vaccine rollout had been “the most successful thing we've done” and urged eligible people to accept a third dose.
He said: “The critical thing, as my colleague the health secretary has said, is about hospitalisation and also deaths, and, thank God, those figures are much, much lower than they were, certainly, at the beginning of the year.”
He added the government was concerned about rising deaths, but said: “You'll remember at the beginning of the year we had hundreds, if not thousands, a day.
“Mercifully that hasn't happened and, as the health secretary said, it's something we're going to have to live with and I think we are managing the situation.”
Addressing the provision of jabs to children, he said: “I mean, it's easy to say that things aren't working when they've just started or we need to push them more dynamically, but it is working.”
Breaking: Government rules out return to lockdown this winter
Boris Johnson’s government is ruling out another Covid lockdown or “further restrictions” this winter, despite NHS leaders’ call for ministers to enforce “plan B” curbs.
Amid another surge in Covid cases, the NHS Confederation has urged ministers to implement the back-up strategy – including bringing back mandatory face coverings in public places and asking people to work from home.
But business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government was not interested in bringing back curbs. “We don’t want to go into lockdown or further restrictions,” he told Sky News on Wednesday.
Government rules out Covid curbs despite NHS chiefs’ call for ‘Plan B’
Lockdown talk ‘completely unhelpful’, says cabinet minister
NHS bosses urge implementation of ‘plan B’ amid soaring cases and deaths
The head of the NHS Confederation has urged ministers to implement their “plan B” for containing coronavirus this winter, amid spiking infections and deaths.
The BBC reported Matthew Taylor as saying: “The NHS is preparing for what could be the most challenging winter on record.
“It is time for the government to enact plan B of its strategy without delay because without pre-emptive action, we risk stumbling into a winter crisis.”
Whitehall “should not wait for Covid infections to rocket and for NHS pressures to be sky high before the panic alarm is sounded”, he added.
Plan B involves the reintroduction of mandatory face masks and advice to work from home where possible, as well as the introduction of vaccine passports.
Plan A, currently in place, is for the vaccine rollout to reach most of the population and provide booster jabs where necessary.
On Wednesday morning, a cabinet minister ruled out a full winter lockdown, calling any discussion of the idea “unhelpful”.
Yesterday’s one-day death toll of 223 was the highest since March.
You can read more about that below:
UK sees highest daily number of Covid deaths since March
3.1 million people so far have had Covid booster jabs in ‘extremely slow’ roll-out
