A cabinet minister has ruled out a new coronavirus lockdown this winter, branding discussion of the idea “unhelpful”. Kwasi Kwarteng’s comments followed Downing Street’s admission it was keeping “a very close eye” on rising infections and deaths.

On Tuesday officials reported the UK’s highest one-day Covid-19 death toll since March, with 223 people dying within 28 days of testing positive in the most recent 24-hour period. Daily new infections have topped 40,000 for the past week.

Overnight, NHS bosses urged the government to implement “plan B” for keeping Covid-19 in check, with Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, saying the UK risked “stumbling into a winter crisis” without tougher measures in place.