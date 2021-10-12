Covid news - live: Errors and delays in UK pandemic response ‘cost lives’ as minister refuses to apologise
Follow the latest updates
Mistakes at the start of the Covid pandemic cost lives, according to a new report which called the government’s initial policy “one of the most important public health failures” ever in the UK.
Stephen Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, refused to apologise and insisted the government “did take decisions to move quickly” in the wake of the report’s publication.
The study by a crossparty parliamentary committee said the UK’s preparation for a pandemic was far too focused on flu and ministers waited too long to push through lockdown measures in early 2020.
The MPs also said while herd immunity was not an official government strategy, there was a “policy approach of fatalism about the prospects for Covid in the community”.
Minister refuses to apologise to public
The Cabinet Office minister refused to apologise when asked repeatedly this morning.
“I suppose you want to start with an apology to the British public?” Kay Burley asked Stephen Barley this morning as he appeared on Sky News.
Watch the full interview here:
Minister refuses to apologise to public
The Cabinet Office minister refused to apologise when asked repeatedly this morning.
“I suppose you want to start with an apology to the British public?” Kay Burley asked Stephen Barley this morning as he appeared on Sky News.
Watch the full interview here:
Initial response to Covid cost thousands of lives, report finds
Ministers have repeatedly denied that the government sought to build up population immunity against the virus by allowing it to freely spread in the UK.
But findings from a cross-party inquiry show this was the “effective consequence” of the initial response to Covid, resulting in tens of thousands of avoidable deaths.
Our science correspondent, Sam Lovett, has the full story on the new report:
Government’s early Covid response ‘amounted in practice’ to herd immunity, MPs say
Inquiry led by two House of Commons select committees condemns government for catalogue of delayed decisions and errors that resulted in tens of thousands of preventable UK deaths
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the Covid pandemic, as the UK reacts to a new damning report on the government’s Covid response.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies