MPs have published a ‘damning’ report into the government’s Covid response (AFP via Getty Images)

Mistakes at the start of the Covid pandemic cost lives, according to a new report which called the government’s initial policy “one of the most important public health failures” ever in the UK.

Stephen Barclay, the Cabinet Office minister, refused to apologise and insisted the government “did take decisions to move quickly” in the wake of the report’s publication.

The study by a crossparty parliamentary committee said the UK’s preparation for a pandemic was far too focused on flu and ministers waited too long to push through lockdown measures in early 2020.

The MPs also said while herd immunity was not an official government strategy, there was a “policy approach of fatalism about the prospects for Covid in the community”.