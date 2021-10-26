✕ Close COVID-19 pandemic 'far from over', warns WHO chief

Conservative MPs not wearing masks at work are showing people to use their “initiative”, a government minister said.

Torys have faced heavy criticism for refusing to wear masks in the House of Commons, having largely ditched them in recent months.

Business minister Paul Scully today said the MPs were sending a message that it was good to “make decisions for yourself”. He told Sky News people were being told: “Use your own initiative and make your own informed decisions.”

The government defended it’s “plan B” measures for controlling the spread of Covid-19 after leaked documents showed they could cost the economy up to £18bn over five months.

Downing Street said “plan B” would only be used when “pressure on the NHS is unsustainable”, which it said “is not the case currently”.