Covid UK news – live: PCR test rule change begins as Scotland to lift restrictions on large outdoor events
Asymptomatic people testing positive using a lateral flow kit will no longer need a confirmatory result
From today people who produce a positive coronavirus lateral flow test will no longer need to take a PCR test to confirm their result.
The new measures across England will see asymptomatic people who test positive using a home lateral flow kit no longer require a confirmatory PCR test.
The move, previously announced last week by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is taking place to free up capacity in laboratories for PCR tests for those who have Covid-19 symptoms.
It comes as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that restrictions on outdoor events will be removed from Monday, but limits on indoor table service in hospitality and social distancing in public places will remain until at least 24 January.
The 500 person cap at large outdoor events will be removed allowing football and rugby fans in the nation to fully return to matches.
What else has Nicola Sturgeon said about Covid restrictions in Scotland?
Following the announcement that restrictions on large scale events have now been lifted, Nicola Sturgeon has also said consideration must be made of long-term adaptations that must be made to allow Scots to "live with" Covid-19
The first minister told MSPs that a revised framework for dealing with the virus will be released in the coming weeks, following input from parliament and business organisations.
“This is intended to set out how we might adapt, medium to longer term, to living with the virus in a way that still mitigates the harm it does but without the kind of restrictive measures that we are all tired of and which do harm in other ways,” Sturgeon said.
“Living with the virus is what we all desperately want to do.”
She added: “We know that we cannot continually rely on restrictive measures to manage the virus.
“But equally we cannot be indifferent to the continued risks the virus poses to health and wellbeing.”
MP breaks down in tears about mother-in-law who died alone as he questions No 10 drinks party
An MP has broken down in tears while questioning a Tory minister about allegations of a lockdown-breaking Downing Street party.
Northern Irish politician Jim Shannon struggled to contain his emotion as he revealed his mother-in-law died alone during the coronavirus pandemic.
He told the Commons: “In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid just last week.
“Including my mother-in-law, who died alone.”
Our reporter, Chiara Giordano, has the full story below:
Australian woman hugs strangers and shares drinks to ‘try and catch Covid’ before her wedding
A bride-to-be from Australia hugged strangers and shared drinks with them at a nightclub in a bid to get infected with Covid-19 so that it doesn't ruin her big day.
The woman shared a 15-second video of her on Tiktok, where she can be seen hugging fellow revellers and swapping drinks at a club in Melbourne so that she catches the virus before her wedding in six weeks.
The video titled "Catch Covid not feelings" has garnered over 121,000 views on Tiktok, however, the user @maddysmart31 has now made her account private.
Our reporter, Alisha Rahaman Sarkar, has the full report below:
Buy British Covid tests to fix shortage in supply, ministers told
MPs have told ministers to buy British made Covid tests to address the shortage in supplies.
Shadow business minister Bill Esterson waved a box of Chinese-made lateral flow devices as he spoke at the despatch box, telling MPs: “Buying British is a great way for the government to boost productivity.
“So why are they buying so many Covid tests from China, many of which only have temporary MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) approval and are now banned in the United States?
“In contrast, the MHRA is delaying approval for British test manufacturers who have approval and are able to sell around the world but not here. Surely the minister isn’t going to tell us that the MHRA has a different set of standards to all other countries?
“What we need to know is when is the Secretary of State going to get behind British manufacturers who want to play their part in fixing the shortage of Covid tests?”
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the UK has “led the world” in life sciences and manufacturing, but failed to answer the questions put to him.
Restrictions on large outdoor events to be lifted in Scotland, Sturgeon says
Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday the 500 person cap on outdoor events will be removed from Monday, but limits on indoor events, table service in hospitality and social distancing in public places will remain until at least 24 January.
Ms Sturgeon also said that the Scottish government would continue to consider if the vaccine passport scheme should be extended to include other venues.
Over two thirds of all adults in the UK have received a booster jab
A total of 149,495 booster and third doses of Covid-19 vaccine were reported across the UK on Monday, new figures show.
More than 35.8 million booster and third doses have now been delivered in the UK, with 1.4 million in the past seven days.
An estimated 67 per cent of all adults in the UK have now received a booster or third dose.
The figures have been published by the UK's four health agencies.
Half of Europe to be infected with Omicron in 8 weeks, WHO warns
More than half of people across Europe will be infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the next two months, global health leaders have warned as they said Covid-19 cannot yet be called an “endemic” disease.
The European arm of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Omicron represents a “new tidal wave” as forecasts suggest that more than 50 per cent of people across Europe will be infected over the next six to eight weeks.
It said the region entered the new year under “intense pressure”, with more than seven million cases in the first week of January.
And it is “still a way off” to call Covid-19 “endemic”, officials said.
Met Police warned people against breaching lockdown on day of Downing Street party
On the day of the alleged Downing Street ‘BYOB’ party, the Metropolitan Police reminded people they were only allowed to meet up with one person outdoors.
Downing Street is said to have held a lockdown-busting drinks bash on 20 May 2020, inviting more than 100 staff.
The same day, the Met Police shared the government’s Covid rules. The force told Londoners they could “relax, have a picnic, exercise or play sport” as long as they were alone, accompanied by people they lived with or just one other person.
Aisha Rimi has the full story below.
More than half of Europeans will be infected with Omicron, WHO says
More than half of people across Europe will be infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the next two months, the World Health Organisation has warned.
The WHO’s European arm said Omicron represents a “new tidal wave” – with more than 50% of the continent’s population set to be infected over the next six to eight weeks.
The organisation said Europe entered the new year under “intense pressure” and there were more than seven million cases in the first week of January.
It came as the WHO warned Covid-19 cannot yet be treated as an “endemic” disease (see below).
Too soon to treat Omicron as endemic, WHO warns
It is too soon to treat Omicron as an endemic illness like the flu, the World Health Organization has warned.
On Sunday government minister Nadhim Zahawi said he hoped the UK could “demonstrate to the world how you transition from pandemic to endemic”.
But in a news briefing today, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe Catherine Smallwood said: “We still have a huge amount of uncertainty and a virus that is evolving quite quickly, imposing new challenges. We are certainly not at the point where we are able to call it endemic.
“It may become endemic in due course, but pinning that down to 2022 is a little bit difficult at this stage.”
Ella Pickover has the full story below.
