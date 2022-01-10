✕ Close Boris Johnson got ‘big calls right’ on Covid, says Michael Gove

The apparent Covid strain known as ‘Deltacron’ is likely the result of laboratory contamination, scientists have said.

Fears emerged over the weekend that the Omicron and Delta variants had merged in a so-called recombination event — when two variants infect a patient to produce a new viral offspring.

It has now been suggested that fragments of Omicron were accidentally inserted into Delta’s genetic make-up during sequencing to identify a Covid variant infection. This is a common error that can occur in any laboratory, said Aris Katzourakis, a professor of evolution and genomics at Oxford University.

Boris Johnson confirmed that the government was considering cutting the period of self-isolation from seven to five days after Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, said the move would help ease pressure on schools and hopsitals.

The prime minister said: “We are looking at that and we will act according to the science.”

Rishi Sunak is among ministers to support a cut, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph. The chancellor is reported to be keen on the economic benefits of easing staffing issues.