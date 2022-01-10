Covid news - latest: ‘Deltacron’ likely from lab contamination, as PM considers cutting isolation to 5 days
Common blunder thought to be cause of variant mix
The apparent Covid strain known as ‘Deltacron’ is likely the result of laboratory contamination, scientists have said.
Fears emerged over the weekend that the Omicron and Delta variants had merged in a so-called recombination event — when two variants infect a patient to produce a new viral offspring.
It has now been suggested that fragments of Omicron were accidentally inserted into Delta’s genetic make-up during sequencing to identify a Covid variant infection. This is a common error that can occur in any laboratory, said Aris Katzourakis, a professor of evolution and genomics at Oxford University.
Boris Johnson confirmed that the government was considering cutting the period of self-isolation from seven to five days after Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, said the move would help ease pressure on schools and hopsitals.
The prime minister said: “We are looking at that and we will act according to the science.”
Rishi Sunak is among ministers to support a cut, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph. The chancellor is reported to be keen on the economic benefits of easing staffing issues.
Sweden to impose new Covid measures as Omicron strains health system
Sweden will introduce new Covid restrictions to tackle a surge in cases that has placed pressure on the healthcare system, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has announced.
A record 60,000 cases were detected in the Scandinavian country last week, despite limited testing capabilities.
The new measures, set to be introduced on Wednesday, include a work from home mandate, and a cap on the number of people allowed at large public events.
Thomas Kingsley has more on this:
Care homes hit by 250k Covid testing backlog
Thousands of care homes were hit by delays in Covid tests as a backlog of 250,000 was uncovered, it has emerged.
The UK Health Security Agency, which was hit by the backlog in PCR tests on 2 January, warned staff that the issue may have impacted the ability of care homes and prisons to manage Covid-19 outbreaks, writes Rebecca Thomas.
The backlog and subsequent delays in results were driven by “increased workload and Staff absence” according to leaked emails obtained by The Sunday Times.
Spanish PM suggests less monitoring of Covid
Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, wants Europe to consider tracking Covid less closely as dying from the virus has become much less likely.
The change would mean treating Covid-19 as an “endemic illness” rather than a pandemic, Mr Sanchez said,
Spain is already drafting a new monitoring system that would see the virus tracked in a similar way to flu.
Every new infection would not need to be recorded and people with symptoms would not necessarily be tested but they would still receive treatment.
The plan would be for a network of carefully chosen health facilities and professionals to report, in a survey-like system similar to the one used across Europe for tracking flu, Mr Sanchez confirmed.
He said that Carolina Darias, the Spanish health minister, had already discussed the idea with counterparts in the European Union.
Common cold offers some protection against Covid, study finds
High levels of T-cells from a common cold could provide some protection against Covid, a study has found.
Researchers at Imperial College London found that T-cells – a type of white blood cell that helps protect the body from infection – from common cold coronaviruses may be able to provide protection against Covid.
But they said no one should rely on this defence alone and people should still get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus.
Italy tightens restrictions for unvaccinated citizens
From Monday, people must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or recovery from a recent infection to enter public transport, coffee shops, hotels, gyms and other everyday activities.
The new “super” health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to show just a negative test to gain access to services, comes as daily Covid cases exceed 100,000 per day in Italy.
The government has responded to the Omicron wave by passing new restrictions aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated or else be shut out of recreational and even essential activities, such as taking a bus or subway to work.
Around 86% of the over-2 population in Italy are fully vaccinated, and nearly 75% of those who are eligible have received a booster.
‘Deltacron’: Lab contamination likely responsible for Delta and Omicron hybrid, scientists say
An apparent coronavirus strain that combines mutations from both the Omicron and Delta variants is likely to be the result of laboratory contamination, scientists have said.
Fears emerged over the weekend that a new strain of Covid, dubbed ‘Deltacron’, had emerged from a so-called recombination event - when two variants co-infect a patient and exchange mutations to produce a new viral offspring.
Twenty-five sequences of Deltacron have been reported to date, but experts have insisted there is no evidence to suggest that Omicron and Delta have combined to generate a new variant.
PM would have ‘serious questions to answer’ if he attended lockdown party, says Starmer
Asked whether Boris Johnson would have to resign if he was found to have attended a party during lockdown, the Labour leader replied: “We need to let the inquiry take its course, see what the findings are.
“The prime minister has insisted he broke no rules so if the finding is that he did then he will obviously have very serious questions to answer.
“Let’s let the inquiry play out, let’s see what the findings are and then go from there.”
Pope Francis suggests getting Covid-19 vaccine is a ‘moral obligation'
Pope Francis, who has generally shied away from speaking about vaccination in the past, suggested today that getting a Covid-19 vaccine was a “moral obligation”, Associated Press reports.
In a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, he said individuals had a responsibility to care for themselves “and this translates into respect for the health of those around us. Health care is a moral obligation.”
He continued: “Frequently people let themselves be influenced by the ideology of the moment, often bolstered by baseless information or poorly documented facts.”
The pope went on to say that vaccines “are not a magical means of healing”, but that they “represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease.”
‘Too early to say’ when Covid will be endemic, says No 10
It is “too early to say” when the coronavirus pandemic will move to being endemic, No 10 said.
The prime minister's official spokesman said it was “certainly our expectation of that at some point that is where we will get to”.
But he said: “Exactly what point we're on, that is probably still too early to say.
“We are seeing early signs of cases falling in England and indeed even hospital admissions are starting to fall, but it's still too early to draw conclusions.”
A disease is endemic if it remains constantly present in a region over time. It does not necessarily remain as big a threat.
For instance, the milder Omicron variant has shown that Covid no longer poses as high a risk of death or hospitalisation for most people.
The World Health Organisation predicted in May 2020 that Covid would become endemic.
Tory minister falsely claims that Labour called for lockdown in December
Here’s Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, falsely claiming that Labour publicly supported a new lockdown before Christmas.
