The UK rollout of the coronavirus vaccination programme has seen more than 60.6 million vaccines adminsitered and over 37.9 million people inoculated with their their first jab since the first immunisation was given in early December.

This equates to nearly three quarters (74 per cent) of the UK population receiving at least one dose of the jab.

This has paved the way for the next part of the rollout, which has seen people aged 32 and 33 in England being invited to book their first jab. In Scotland, people aged 30 and over are eligible, while in Wales over-18s can receive the vaccine and in Northern Ireland over-25s have been invited to receive their jabs.

It comes as the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency said the possibility of restrictions being eased on 21 June was "looking good". However, Dr Jenny Harries urged the public to be cautious to avoid another lockdown, warning that the new Indian variant has become the "dominant strain" in some parts of the country.

There are 1,400 vaccine sites across the country, including Salisbury Cathedral, meaning more than 97 per cent of the population is within 10 miles of a vaccine service.

Margaret Keenan, 91, of Coventry, became the first person in the world not in clinical trials to receive the Pfizer vaccine on 8 December 2020.

Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired engineer, joined Ms Keenan in the history books by being the first recipient of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine on 4 January 2021.

Many people in younger age groups still have little choice but to wait their turn as the NHS works its way down the list.

For those who want to know how long they are likely to have to wait, Omni’s Vaccine Queue Calculator offers an estimate.

The tool asks you to input your age and answer a few basic questions about your health and working conditions in return for a rough idea of your position in line.

It is based on the UK government’s priority list but is independent and not affiliated with the NHS or the national vaccine rollout programme.

Whatever answer you receive, patience is likely to remain the watchword – with the calculator currently operating on the base assumption on a default uptake rate of 75 per cent and the average daily vaccination rate achieved over the last seven days, which currently stands at 3.5 million in the week ending 28 March.

Covid-19 is clearly far from over, with the UK suffering in excess of 4 million cases of the respiratory disease so far and more than 126,000 deaths.

This comes as the UK government has indicated that Covid passports may be required for clothes shopping after 21 June.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested that Covid certification would not come into force during stages two and three of England’s lockdown relaxation, following concerns that this could be discriminatory.