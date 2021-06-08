People aged 25 to 29 hoping to book a coronavirus vaccine have reported being turned away by the NHS booking system on the first day they became eligible for the jab.

The health secretary tweeted on Tuesday morning that vaccinations were now open for people in this age bracket, having announced the move the day before.

But some 25 to 29-year-olds said they were still being told by the NHS website on Tuesday morning they still could not book in for their jab.

Social media users shared screenshots of the NHS site they were “not currently eligible to book through this service”, despite ministers saying bookings were now open for this cohort.

The NHS website also said it was “experiencing technical difficulties” on the same morning.

On Monday, Matt Hancock said anyone aged 25 or over would be able to book in for a Covid vaccine from Tuesday morning in an expansion of the eligiblity criteria.

On the section of the NHS website where people can book jabs, it says anyone aged 25 or over - or who will turn 25 before 1 July this year - can now use this service.

NHS England has been approached for comment.