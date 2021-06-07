✕ Close Watch live as Matt Hancock faces Covid questions from MPs

Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to delay ending all remaining lockdown restrictions on 21 June as coronavirus cases rise across most of the UK.

New analysis from PA suggests that around three quarters of local authorities reported a week-on-week rise in the week to 2 June – the highest proportion since early January. A total of 283 out of 380 areas recorded an uptick in cases, with the greatest numbers in London, northwest England and Scotland.

Meanwhile, an expert has warned that the latest coronavirus figures suggest a “serious third wave” is emerging in Britain. Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the government and chair of Independent Sage, told Sky News that the government should delay the 21 June reopening date in light of the latest figures.

“(There are) 5,300 new cases of the disease per day in the United Kingdom and we’re up about 2,000 on last week,” he said.

“Now we’ve been discussing whether or not we’re going into a serious third wave and I don’t think we can possibly wait any longer. This is the evidence of another wave appearing.”

Sir David added that it would be “wise” for the government to announce a delay to ending all restrictions “right away”, to help people plan for the future.