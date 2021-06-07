Covid news - live: Calls grow for lockdown exit delay as rising cases across UK point to ‘serious third wave’
Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to delay ending all remaining lockdown restrictions on 21 June as coronavirus cases rise across most of the UK.
New analysis from PA suggests that around three quarters of local authorities reported a week-on-week rise in the week to 2 June – the highest proportion since early January. A total of 283 out of 380 areas recorded an uptick in cases, with the greatest numbers in London, northwest England and Scotland.
Meanwhile, an expert has warned that the latest coronavirus figures suggest a “serious third wave” is emerging in Britain. Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the government and chair of Independent Sage, told Sky News that the government should delay the 21 June reopening date in light of the latest figures.
“(There are) 5,300 new cases of the disease per day in the United Kingdom and we’re up about 2,000 on last week,” he said.
“Now we’ve been discussing whether or not we’re going into a serious third wave and I don’t think we can possibly wait any longer. This is the evidence of another wave appearing.”
Sir David added that it would be “wise” for the government to announce a delay to ending all restrictions “right away”, to help people plan for the future.
Matt Hancock says that the vaccination programme has averted an estimated 39,000 hospitalisations and over 13,000 deaths.
“Vaccination brings us hope,” he told the House of Commons.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that from tomorrow morning, 25 to 29-year-olds will be able to book their first vaccine dose in England.
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said that the House of Commons won’t debate an amendment tabled by rebel Tory MPs to reinstate the government’s foreign aid budget to 0.7 per cent today.
Northern Ireland: Latest figures
No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded by Stormont’s Department of Health in the last 24 hours.
Another 54 cases were confirmed.
Of 16 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital this morning, one was in intensive care.
Surge testing to begin in Calderdale to target Delta variant
Surge testing is to be launched in Calderdale, West Yorkshire from tomorrow after the Delta variant was identified in the borough.
Additional testing and genomic sequencing will take place in the Todmorden, Park and Warley wards and everybody aged 12 and over who lives or works in them is strongly encouraged to take a PCR test.
A small number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2 – previously called the Indian variant) have identified in the area, the Health Department said.
They added that enhanced contact tracing will be used for those who test positive to determine the route of transmission.
What should I do if I live or work in Calderdale?
If you live or work in Todmorden, Park or Warley and are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, you should book a test online or by phone.
If you have no symptoms, you should visit your local authority’s website for more information: https://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2.
The government also recommends making use of free twice-weekly rapid tests, commonly known as lateral flow devices, alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing.
Lockdown easing begins in India
Lockdown easing began in the Indian capital of Delhi today, with private offices reopening and Metro services resuming.
Markets and malls are allowed to open on an odd-even basis: every second shop can trade on alternate days.
Other cities, including Mumbai, have also seen easements. Restaurants, gyms and salons have opened in the Maharashtra state capital, and public bus services have resumed at full capacity.
The easements come as India’s devastating second wave declines.
The nation is still recording upwards of 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, but this is down significantly from the 400,000 cases it was recording during the wave’s peak last month.
Vaccines available for all adults in Leek
Vaccinations are being offered to all adults in a Staffordshire town as coronavirus cases rise in the area.
A pop-up vaccination centre has been set up in Leek for appointments between 7-16 June.
Moderna asks EU to approve its vaccine for youngsters
Moderna has asked the European Union to approve its vaccine for young people.
The US pharmaceutical firm says its jab is highly effective for 12 to 17 year olds and has no serious safety concerns.
Clinical trials carried out by the firm suggests that two doses of the vaccine are up to 100 per cent effective in adolescents.
Scotland: Latest figures
Scotland has recorded 641 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
No new deaths have been recorded.
The daily test positivity rate is 4.2 per cent, up slightly from 4 per cent the previous day.
Of 122 people in hospital in yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, 12 were in intensive care.
