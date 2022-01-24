Within the last two weeks the Royal College of Midwives, Royal College of Nurses and Royal College of GPs have all called for the government to delay its deadline for all NHS staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Under the incoming law all staff will be required to have had one jab by 3 February and two jabs by April – with the first deadline is less than two weeks away.

The government is now considering a delay to to the deadlines, senior NHS England sources suggested the move would simply be kicking the can down the road. The Independent has been told of proposals – previously been floated by ministers – which include delaying the deadline to June 2022, but with an added booster jab requirement. Meanwhile The Times has reported the government is expected to hold the line on its April deadline.