US households can now order four free Covid tests from the government – latest guidelines
An updated Coronavirus booster is now being rolled out nationwide
Jill Biden tested positive for Covid and experienced “mild symptoms”, per a 4 September statement from the White House.
New Covid boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are now available at pharmacies nationwide, and the US has restarted its free Covid test program.
Tests can be ordered from COVIDTests.gov; you can order four per household.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are recommending one dose of the updated vaccine for everyone six months and older in the US; some children may be eligible for up to three doses depending on their age and previous vaccination status.
Hospitalisations and deaths rose steadily during the last weeks of summer, and global health authorities are monitoring two new variants, BA.2.86, known as Pirola, and EG.5, known as Eris.
First reported in February, Eris is now responsible for nearly 30 per cent of Covid cases in the US, per CDC estimates.
Some experts are urging Americans to wear a mask when necessary to slow the spread of the virus.
CDC Covid tracker
18,139 hospitalisations from 24 September to 30 September
Florida family that sold a fake Covid ‘cure’ containing toxic bleach sentenced to federal prison
A father and three sons in Florida have been sentenced to federal prison for selling a fake Covid “cure” that contained toxic bleach.
Mark Grenon, 66; Jonathan Grenon, 37; Joseph Grenon, 36; and Jordan Grenon, 29, were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the US “by distributing an unapproved and misbranded drug”, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were also found guilty of contempt of court. They were sentenced to 151 months in prison, while Mark and Joseph Grenon were sentenced to 60 months.
Deaths from Covid are still rising, per the CDC
Deaths from Covid increased 3.8 per cent from 24 September to 30 September, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
During that same period, the test positivity rate decreased, and hospitalisations and emergency department visits went down as well.
Emergency department visits due to Covid are slowing
Emergency department visits decreased 14.5 per cent during the week from 24 September to 30 September, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
During that time, 1.6 per cent of visits were attributable to the virus, the data show.
Test positivity rate in the US is declining, new data show
The Covid test positivity rate in the US went down 1.2 per cent from 24 September to 30 September, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show.
During that time, emergency department visits also declined, as did hospitalisations from Covid. However, deaths from the virus rose 3.8 per cent.
Side effects of Covid vaccine may signal that it’s working, new study shows
Experiencing side effects like fatigue, chills, or headache after getting a Covid shot may be a sign that the vaccine is working, according to a new preprint study released 6 October.
The study has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal and was conducted by researchers at the University of California San Francisco, Tulane School of Medicine, and Boston Children’s Hospital.
“Recent evidence has suggested that greater systemic symptoms following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination may reflect a more potent immune response,” the authors wrote.
They concluded that experiencing side effects after getting the shot may be “desirable”, explaining they might be indicators of protection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes illness with Covid-19.
Covid hospitalisation rate is going down, CDC says
Hospitalisations from Covid decreased during the week from 24 September to 30 September, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
During that time, hospitalisations decreased six per cent compared with the previous week.
About half of Americans say they plan to get the Covid vaccine
Nearly half of American adults say they will “definitely” or “probably” get the updated vaccine, according to a poll from KFF Health News
About 23 per cent of adults said they’d definitely get it, while another 23 per cent said they probably would. About 37 per cent of people who previously said they got the vaccine said that, this year, they definitely or probably wouldn’t get another dose.
Many nursing home residents haven’t received the updated Covid-19 vaccine yet
Older adults, who are especially vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, have not been prioritised as the updated vaccinations have been rolled out, and some nursing homes have not yet vaccinated—and, thus, protected—all their residents, per reporting from The New York Times.
When the Biden administration ended the Public Health Emergency status in May, the federal government quit distributing Covid-19 vaccines, which has made it difficult for nursing home operators to get the supplies they need to protect their residents, the outlet reported.
About 1.8 million Americans received the updated Covid vaccine last week
About 1.8 million people in the US got an updated Covid vaccine last week, according to reporting from Reuters.
About 1 million people received the Pfizer vaccine, while just under 800,000 got the Moderna shot.
Health authorities have recommended the vaccine for everyone six months and older to protect them from severe disease and hospitalisation.
CDC director encourages use of all available vaccines
Dr Mandy Cohen, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recently tweeted a reminder that vaccines against Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are now available. All vaccines can help protect against severe disease.
