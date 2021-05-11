Jobs for healthcare workers should be conditional on Covid jabs, ethicists say in BMJ

Healthcare workers should have to be vaccinated against coronavirus as a condition of their employment, a pair of ethicists have argued.

The experts, from the University of Melbourne and University of Oxford, say those refusing to be inoculated against Covid-19 should be temporarily redeployed away from frontline duties - and eventually even suspended if their refusal persists - unless they have a valid medical reason for not getting the jab.

In a peer-reviewed study, published in the British Medical Journal, the authors contend the ramifications of not getting vaccinated, coupled with the seriousness of the disease, “justify a mild form of mandatory vaccination policy at the very least”.