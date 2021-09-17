The Independent is hosting a virtual expert panel discussion on Covid vaccines ahead of the programme broadening out to 12-15-year-olds as well as the booster jab.

As we head into another winter with Covid cases showing no signs of slowing and a tragic number of daily deaths continuing to be recorded, there is plenty of hope being placed on the UK’s vaccination success.

But as we venture into new territory of the Covid jabs being offered to 12–15-year-olds and a booster programme for millions set to be rolled out in the coming weeks, plenty of questions remain around the vaccinations and what happens next.

To help answer some of those questions around the vaccines, here at The Independent we are holding a live lunchtime Q&A event with both NHS and virology experts which will be hosted by our health correspondent Shaun Lintern and science correspondent Sam Lovett.

They will be joined by Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, who is a former Public Health England consultant on communicable disease control.

The event will take place on 23 September at 1pm.

The 45-minute session will allow you to hear details from both the science and health perspective about the Covid vaccines and get answers to some of your queries about the choices currently being offered to us here in the UK.

For those who attend there is an opportunity to presubmit a question you would like answered, as well being able to ask live through the Q&A function available on the webinar.