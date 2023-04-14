Covid news – live: Cases soar again in India as doctors warn of ‘new symptom’
India has today seen its biggest jump in Covid cases for over a year, prompting concern over new strain
Arcturus: What is the new Covid variant causing a surge in cases
A new coronavirus strain dubbed Arcturus appears to be driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, prompting the country to resume vaccine production and sparking fears it could lead to a rise in cases in the UK and elsewhere.
India on Friday recorded 11,109 new Covid infections, the biggest jump in over a year. The country’s active case count is now up to 49,662.
The XBB.1.16 strain, a sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in 22 countries, including Singapore, Australia, the UK and the US. Research indicates Arcturus could be one 1.2 times more infectious than the last major sub-variant, making it likely to become the dominant strain.
The spread of the strain, first detected in late January in India, is worrying experts, as it seems to exhibit unique symptoms in children, one of which is conjunctivitis.
The symptoms of the variant include high fever, cough, and “itchy” conjunctivitis or pinkeye, according to Vipin Vashishtha, a paediatrician and former head of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Immunisation.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog tracking the uptick in Covid-19 cases in India and across the world.
