A treatment for Covid, that was given to former president Donald Trump when he had caught the virus, will be given to vulnerable NHS patients in hospital.

Ronapreve became the first treatment designed specifically for Covid to receive regulatory approval in the UK last month.

It consists of two active substances ‘casirivimab’ and ‘imdevimab’, both proteins known as ‘monoclonal antibodies’, which attach to the surface of the coronavirus.

The spike proteins act at the lining of the respiratory system where it binds tightly to the virus, and prevents it from gaining access to the cells.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said Ronapreve had the potential to benefit thousands of patients, with its rollout initially targeting those who have not build an antibody response to Covid.

Enough of the drug has been bought to treat eligible patients across the country from next week.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "We have secured a brand new treatment for our most vulnerable patients in hospitals across the UK and I am thrilled it will be saving lives from as early as next week.

"The UK is leading the world in identifying and rolling out life-saving medicines, particularly for Covid-19, and we will continue our vital work to find the best treatments available to save lives and protect the NHS."

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in August said clinical data showed Ronapreve could be used to prevent infection, treat symptoms of serious infection, and cut the likelihood of being admitted to hospital.

Trials took place before the widespread vaccine rollout, the emergence of virus variants.

The drug - which is already authorised for emergency use in more than 20 countries - can be given as an infusion or injection every four weeks by a doctor or nurse.

Mr Trump was administered Ronapreve in October 2020 during its experimental phase, and hailed it as a “cure” for Covid. There is no cure for Covid.

He had said: “I feel great. I feel, like, perfect.

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught [Covid]. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug. I said ‘let me take it’, it was my suggestion.”