Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One person has died and six others hospitalised as health officials investigate the source of a mysterious E.coli outbreak in the UK.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is reportedly working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to identify what led to the Shiga-toxin producing E.coli (STEC) O183 outbreak, which is believed to have begun in May.

Onset dates for patients with available information span 23 May to 2 July.

The UKHSA didn’t provide the ages of the patient who died, nor of those hospitalised, but said the range of affected persons was from “under one to 74”.

The health body added that most cases have been seen in children, aged nine or younger.

According to a report by Food Safety News, 24 cases of the illness have been reported since May, including 19 in England and 4 in northern Ireland.

While investigations into the source of the outbreak are underway, those affected reported consuming grated hard cheese, as well as raw fruits and vegetables including strawberries, peppers, and watermelon.

UKHSA incident director, epidemiologist Amy Douglas said: “The UKHSA has identified an outbreak of a rare form of STEC, with most cases seen in children.

“The outbreak’s source has not yet been identified, but we are working with partners, including the Food Standards Agency, to investigate,” she added.

Symptoms include stomach cramps, mild to bloody diarrhoea, and fever. Most people will recover from the illness within five-seven days, and do not require NHS care.

While one death is linked to this outbreak, it is currently unclear whether the person died because of STEC or with it.

One of the patients reportedly developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), that occurs as a severe complication of E.coli infections.

O183 is an extremely rare strain of E.coli, with only 15 reported cases in the UK since 2016.

It is spread through contaminated food or water, contact with animals or their environment, or from one infected person to another.

Ms Douglas outlined steps to prevent becoming infected with the disease, explaining that washing hands thoroughly with soap and water is “the best way to stop the bug spreading”.

She added: “Children under five shouldn’t attend school/nursery/group childcare until they have been free of sickness or diarrhoea for two days.”

Last month, an adventure park in Surrey was temporarily closed following an E.coli outbreak.

Hobbledown Adventure Farm Park & Zoo in Epsom, Surrey, was forced to close after three children became sick with the backterial infection following their visit to the popular attraction.

However, the outbreak at the Surrey adventure park is not believed to be responsible for the new cases in the UK.