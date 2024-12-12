Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Americans should be encouraged to eat more beans as a form of protein, a report published this week said.

There is “compelling” evidence that diets with higher levels of beans, peas, and lentils are associated with beneficial health outcomes, the Department of Agriculture advisory committee noted.

“To better align the 2020 HUSS pattern with the systematic evidence reviewed, the Committee recommends modifications that emphasizes dietary intakes of beans, peas, and lentils while reducing intakes of red and processed meats,” the committee wrote. Processed meats have been linked to adverse health effects, like cancer and diabetes, although the panel did not weigh in on that topic.

Under current guidelines, beans, peas, and lentils are listed both as vegetables and protein foods.

“The Committee also recommends that the Beans, Peas, and Lentils Subgroup move from the Vegetables Food Group to the Protein Foods Group to align with evidence to encourage greater consumption of plant-based Protein Foods,” it said.

open image in gallery A person holds uncooked lentils. Lentils and other beans are good sources of protein. Now, a Department of Agriculture advisory committee is recommending the government encourage diets with more beans, peas, and lentils ( Getty Images/iStock )

The recommendations from experts in the health sector come following a review of published work on links between diet and the risk of chronic health conditions. They would inform decisions by agriculture officials and the Department of Health and Human Services as it develops new dietary guidance.

The nation’s dietary guidelines are changed on a five-year timeline, with new guidelines expected to come out late next year. They would remain in effect through 2030.

By increasing beans, peas, and lentils the report said analyses indicate that nutrient goals are “generally met” and no shortfalls would be introduced.

“The Committee proposes reorganizing the order of the Protein Foods Subgroups to list Beans, Peas, and Lentils first, followed by Nuts, Seeds, and Soy Products, then Seafood, and finally Meats, Poultry, and Eggs. This reordering of Protein Foods emphasizes the health benefits of more plant-based Protein Foods,” the committee added.

The suggestions come after recent research found consuming more plant protein than animal protein may improve heart health. Diets that consumed the highest amount of plant-based protein had a 19 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 27 percent lower risk of coronary heart disease.

All beans are rich sources of protein and fiber, contain an essential amino acid called lysine, and have antioxidants and minerals. Combined with grains, they form a complete protein: a food source that contains all nine essential amino acids: organic compounds that are used to make proteins. Fish, poultry, soy, and meat are considered to be complete proteins. People can also get protein from yogurt, cheese, bread, and other foods.

While many Americans get the right amount of protein from meat, poultry, and eggs, they don’t meet recommendations for seafood or nuts, and soy products, the Department of Agriculture notes.

“Meeting this can help increase the amount of important nutrients your body needs, like unsaturated fats, dietary fiber, and vitamin D. It also helps limit the amount of sodium and saturated fats from you get from processed meat and poultry,” it said.

open image in gallery Various cuts of beef and pork are seen at a Virginia market in November 2013. A recommendation for new dietary guidelines would put beans, peas, and lentils ahead of meats ( (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) )

So, how many beans does a person need to eat to get enough protein?

To eat as much as a 3-ounce serving of chicken, or the equivalent of 21 grams of protein, people would need to consume a cup and two tablespoons of lentils, one and a third cups of black beans, or one and a half cups of chickpeas, according to a Huffington Post analysis.

Most beans provide 15 grams of protein per cup of cooked beans, according to Boston’s Mass General Hospital, while lentils have 18 grams. A chart from Johns Hopkins Medicine shows that the protein content of a half-cup of lentils is greater than an ounce of beef, chicken, turkey, pork, or lamb.

“Beans and legumes are fiber-rich nutrient powerhouses and an excellent source of protein,” registered dietitian Nicole Hopsecger told the Cleveland Clinic. “One serving (1/2 cup cooked) of beans provides about 7 grams of protein, the same as 1 ounce of meat.”

A general recommendation for healthy adults is to eat at least 0.36 grams of protein per pound of your body weight each day, Cleveland Clinic says. The clinic notes that timing also matters.

“We can only absorb about 25 to 40 grams of protein per sitting, so making sure to space out protein intake throughout the day is important,” registered dietitian Gillian Culbertson said. Going back to our 160-pound person, they would get the most benefit from spacing out their 57.6 grams of protein over two meals.