What is diphtheria?

Cases of the highly contagious diphtheria are on the rise in Britain, with three people dying with the disease in the last year, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The rising number of cases is linked to its increased spread among asylum seekers and people catching it from their pets, the UKHSA said, with one of those who died with the disease being held at the controversial Manston processing facility in Kent.

The number of cases of toxigenic diphtheria hit 87 last year, up by 10 on 2021 levels, the public health body cautioned, while also stressing that the chances of the general public catching it remained slim.

According to the NHS, diphtheria affects the nose and throat and sometimes the skin and can be fatal in some instances, particularly in children, which is why they have been routinely vaccinated against it in Britain since the 1940s, keeping the danger low.

British citizens are most likely to encounter the disease when travelling abroad, with the World Health Organisation reporting spikes in Africa, South America, India and Indonesia since 2018.

It is a bacterial infection typically spread through the coughs and sneezes of those who have contracted it, or by touching the cups, cutlery, clothing or bedding of infected people.

The health service states that the symptoms usually begin to manifest between two to five days after infection and might include:

A thick grey-white coating covering the back of your throat, nose and tongue

Fever

Sore throat

Swollen neck glands

Difficulty swallowing or breathing

If cutaneous diphtheria is contacted, infecting the skin – most common in countries with poor hygiene – a patient might suffer:

Pus-filled blisters on their legs, feet or hands

Large ulcers surrounded by red, sore-looking skin

The NHS urges you to seek urgent medical attention if you have reason to suspect you have contracted diphtheria, particularly if you are in a country where it is known to be prevalent, because it requires hospital treatment to ensure serious breathing or heart afflictions do not develop.

It lists the main treatments as antibiotics, which are used to kill off the bacteria itself, medicines to tackle the toxins it produces and the thorough cleaning of infected wounds.

Treatment typically takes between two to three weeks but patients are warned that skin ulcers can take two to three months to heal and may leave scars behind in their wake.

Anyone who has been in close contact with a sufferer might also require a course of antibiotics or given a belated vaccine dose.