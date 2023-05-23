Diphtheria cases surge in England as disease kills three

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cases of the highly contagious disease diphtheria have risen substantially in the past year, new figures show, with three people dying from the illness.

The rising number of cases were linked to increased spread among asylum seekers and to people catching it from their pets, according to the latest release from the UK Health Security Agency.

Toxigenic diphtheria was identified in 87 people in England last year, a huge jump from the 10 cases in 2021.

Some 72 cases of the Corynebacterium diphtheriae (C. diphtheria) strain were found among asylum seekers who had recently arrived in England.

One asylum seeked died in November last year with the disease after being held at Manston processing centre in Kent.

11 cases of the Corynebacterium ulcerans (C. ulcerans) strain were recorded in 2022, with all these cases linked to people’s pets. Two people died with this type of diphtheria. There is however no direct evidence that this strain passes through person-to-person transmission.

Toxigenic C. diphtheria is a highly contagious infection that spreads by coughs, sneezes, or through close contact with someone who is infected.

Babies and children in the UK are vaccinated against diphtheria and so cases are rare in the UK. Over the past decade, the number of diphtheria cases in England has increased from an average of 2 to more than 10 cases per year.

Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA Diphtheria Incident Director, said: “The number of diphtheria cases in the UK remains very low, as does the risk of diphtheria to the wider public. This is due to high uptake of the diphtheria vaccine in this country, and because the infection is typically passed on through close prolonged contact with a case.”

More to follow...