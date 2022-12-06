Jump to content

NHS issues antibiotic-resistant diphtheria warning after cases found in Europe

The European Center for Disease Control published a warning over antibiotic resistant cases of diptheria found in Switzerland and Germany

Rebecca Thomas
Health Correspondent
Tuesday 06 December 2022 13:59
Comments
Steve Barclay says 500 asylum seekers were vaccinated against diphtheria at Manston centre

NHS laboratories have been advised to be on the lookout for antibiotic-resistant diphtheria strains after cases were discovered in Europe.

In a briefing to NHS laboratories UK Health Security Agency said there was “concern” over research pointing to a small number of antibiotic-resistant strains of diptheria in Europe.

The note said: “Whilst, to date, only one case in the UK has been identified as having a similar drug resistance profile, whole genome sequencing and further antibiotic sensitivity data will be systematically collected to investigate this further…

It added: “Due to the emergence of potential antibiotic resistance, it is important that clearance of confirmed cases is monitored.”

Diphtheria is a highly contagious infection that affects the nose, throat and sometimes causes ulcers on the skin.

On Monday the European Center for Disease Control published a warning over antibiotic-resistant cases of diptheria found in Switzerland and Germany and warned the occurrence of similar cannot be ruled out for other European countries.

The ECDC has also recommended as a precautionary measure, that antimicrobial susceptibility testing performed on all diptheria samples

It comes as the inquest into the death of a man, who had diphtheria and had been held in Manston processing centre for a week, opened on Monday.

The Independent revealed last week the government failed to act on a warning in October that asylum seekers in reception centres should be vaccinated against diptheria.

A risk assessment issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on 6 October said the illness was spreading among migrants and a “severe outcome” was possible for those living in crowded facilities.

At least 50 cases of diptheria in asylum seekers have been confirmed by UKHSA up to 27 November, with one suspected death.

In its briefing note to Lab staff UKHSA said: “Cases continue to be identified at both initial reception settings and also in hotel accommodation throughout the [asymulm seeker] pathway.

“Although most cases have been generally mild in presentation (including 25 cutaneous cases), 3 severe respiratory cases have been identified. This includes two classical respiratory diphtheria cases requiring diphtheria anti-toxin (DAT) and one fatality without culture confirmation but a throat swab was PCR positive for the toxin gene (final cause of death pending).”

It said no cases have been confirmed in staff at the processing centres or other accommodation settings.

In response to the high rates of the virus among people within people arriving at Manston and other centres in Kent, UKHSA is advising the mass prescription of preventative antibiotics and vaccinations.

It is also advising antibiotics for people who arrived after 31 October and those who were subsequently sent to hotel accommodation.

UKHSA added: “It was advised that priority within these groups being given to children under 5 years, families with children under 12 years, and those arriving from Afghanistan and Syria where diphtheria is particularly prevalent and recent health infrastructure has been disrupted.”

