Healthcare leaders have been warned by nearly 200 doctors that plans to give more work to private hospitals will “drain” money and staff away from NHS services, leaving the most ill patients at risk.

In a letter, seen by The Independent, almost 200 ophthalmologists urged NHS leaders to rethink plans to contact cataract services to private sector hospitals as it “drains money away from patient care into private pockets as well as poaching staff trained in the NHS.”

The doctors have called for “urgent action” to stop a new contract from being released which would allow private sector hospitals to take over more cataract services.

They raised concerns NHS ophthalmology services would fall into the same crisis at NHS dentistry which would have “blinding consequences” for patients.

One of the lead authors of the letter told The Independent the plans would mean there are not enough NHS staff available to carry out more complex surgeries where patients are at risk of losing their eyesight.

The news comes as the government and NHS England published plans on Tuesday to recover the NHS waiting list which said more patients would be offered treatment within private hospitals

The letter was sent on Sunday to NHS England and the Royal College of Ophthalmologists and signed by 194 doctors within 24 hours.

It said:”We wish to raise our concerns about the accelerating shift towards independent sector provision of cataract surgery and highlight the destabilising impact that this is already having on safe Ophthalmology provision as a perhaps unanticipated consequence...

Urgent action is required to prevent the collapse and privatisation of NHS ophthalmology. The NHS is not perfect and can always be improved. It relies on a lot of good will and a spirit of working for the common good. This is being rapidly eroded by current policies on outsourcing care at a time when we should instead be investing in NHS ophthalmology to support its new, efficient care models.”

Doctors warned the effects of this are “destabilising” for NHS run services and that private providers as “they drain money away from patient care into private pockets as well as poaching staff trained in the NHS. They fuel wage inflation and create conflicts of interest for existing consultants stifling NHS hospital service development.”

Speaking with The Independent Professor Ben Burton, consultant Ophthalmologist and one of the lead signatories on the letter said: “Whats happening is that staff who could be treating preventable but irreversible sight threatening conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy are instead doing cataract surgery for private providers.”

“Staff who would normally be working, perhaps doing overtime, additional clinics and additional lists for the NHS are now doing them for the private providers instead, where they’re getting paid a lot more.”

Professor Burton said there were areas in the country where NHS clinical commissioning groups were “unexpectedly” billed around 3 million pounds for cataract surgery and that they do not have any control over this expense.

The consultant ophthalmologist pointed out that moving cataract surgery to the private sector means it is more difficult for the NHS to train junior doctors who would usually be doing these procedures.

Ophthalmology accounts for around 10 per cent of the NHS waiting list backlog, according to the Royal College of Opthalmologist, who said on Tuesday there were 600,000 patients waiting for eye procedures and “many more” waiting for a diagnosis before treatment can start.

In November last year the Royal College warned private providers were “playing a major role in the delivery of NHS ophthalmology services in England, especially cataract surgery where they are undertaking almost half of NHS funded procedures.”

The college said although this had helped to increase capacity it has also lead to difficulties for the NHS in how to maintain a well train workforce and sustainable ophthalmology services.

Professor Burton acknowledged Covid had made waiting lists far worse but this is on top of an existing long term worsening capacity problem. But said: “What is needed is a “long term sustainable solution rather than a knee jerk reaction which risks the future of ophthalmology as an NHS service.

“The long term solution will be achieved by investing in NHS providers to deliver modern, efficient care and the private sector only used as a last resort”

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “NHS staff have done an incredible job over the last year recovering elective treatment levels, but it is important as we look to tackle the Covid backlog that we use every possible tool available to the health service to treat patients. This includes using the independent sector, where needed.”