NHS waiting lists are set to continue rising until at least 2024 after hitting a record high of 6 million in November, health secretary Sajid Javid has admitted.

Speaking in the Commons today Mr Javid also said the NHS’ target to eliminate its list of patients waiting more than two years has been pushed back from March 2022 to July this year.

He promised the list of people waiting more than a year for operations would be eliminated by 202.

The health secretary has also confirmed an extension original of the target to reduce the NHS backlog in number of patients waiting more than two months for cancer treatment from March 2022 to 2023.

Addressing waits for diagnostic services the Mr Javid said the NHS aims to restore the levels of people receiving a diagnosis within six weeks to pre pandemic levels by 2025.

Current data shows less than 75 per cent of people are receiving a diagnosis within six weeks, compared to 95 per cent prior to the pandemic.

The government has faced criticism over hints from prime minister Boris Johnson that the NHS would be set new “tough” targets as part of its plan as healthcare leaders warned the government should not set “unrealistic” standards.

However, the targets announced today by the health secretary do not appear to be a significant toughening of existing targets.

The key target to eliminate the number of patients waiting more than two years has been pushed by from March to July as the levels reached more than 18,000 in November.

Setting out the government plans the health secretary warned number of people yet to come forward for care is estimated at 10 million but that it was not clear how many people would come forward.

The NHS has said if all 10 million patients do come forward than the national waiting list could reach at least 14 million.

Mr Javid said: “Assuming half of the missing demand from the pandemic returns over the next three years, the NHS expect waiting lists to be reducing by March 2024.

“Addressing long waits is critical to the recovery of elective care and we will be actively offering longer waiting patients greater choice about their care to help bring these numbers down.

“The plan sets the ambition of eliminating waits of longer than a year, waits in elective care, by March 2025.

“With this no one will wait longer than two years by July this year and the NHS aims to eliminate the waits of over 18 months by April 2023 and over 65 weeks by March 2024.”

The government has also promised the NHS would delivery 30 per cent more elective activity by 2024/25 than before the pandemic.

The NHS has been promised £8 billion to support waiting times recovery plans between 2022-23 to 2023-24 in addition to the £2.7 billion pledged for this year.

In the plan published today the NHS said patients on its “long waiters” list will be able to seek alternative treatments in other areas and this could include from private sector providers, which will be included in local hospital recovery plans.

Patients who have been waiting 18 months or longer will be reviewed every three months until they receive treatment, under the new plan.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “As we move out of the Omicron wave the NHS is applying the same determination and ‘can do’ spirit we have displayed throughout the pandemic, to address backlogs in routine care that have inevitably built up, and reduce long waits.

“That cannot happen overnight but we are determined to make the best possible use of the additional investment and take the best from our pandemic response, including smarter use of digital care and flexible working between teams and trusts, while building this additional diagnostic capacity that will help to accelerate progress.

Richard Murray, chief executive of think tank the King’s Fund said: “‘The plan brings together a series of initiatives that, if successfully implemented, will improve access to services for the many patients anxiously waiting for care in pain and discomfort.

“But, as this plan notes, it is important to recognise that the NHS backlog is bigger than the people waiting for planned hospital care – mental health and community services are also facing backlogs of care, and the pressure on general practice is leaving many people struggling to get an appointment. These services must not be overlooked by a national focus on hospital waiting lists.”

Mr Murray warned that without enough staff the targets set out today will “remain aspirational” and added “To tackle the staffing crisis, government must move beyond repeating manifesto pledges and instead come forward with a fully funded workforce strategy.”

When asked in the Commons on Tuesday when a long term workforce strategy would be published Mr Javid was not able to commit to a date.